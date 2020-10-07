St. Mary’s teachers will be teaching in-person and online at the same time when students return to the classroom, the school system’s superintendent said Wednesday.
However, the new format is not something all teachers are comfortable with at the moment. Sarah Penrod, president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, said it’s something they are working on.
“EASMC and SMCPS are teaming up to help staff feel more comfortable about this issue,” Penrod said in a message.
She said a virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12, with Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, and the department of instruction for teachers to ask questions about how to juggle simultaneous instruction.
“Teachers have a lot of anxiety about workload and it’s our goal to ease some of that,” she said.
Jennifer Rea, a teacher at Esperanza Middle School, demonstrated how a teacher could use her smart board to teach students in the classroom and those viewing from home at the same time by sharing her screen. During her previously recorded example, board members saw Rea write on the board, during Wednesday’s meeting, and her handwriting appear on screen.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, asked if virtual students could participate in discussion and ask questions.
Rea said they can and the teacher could rely on students to monitor comments from the online chat.
Naggena Ohri, student board member, said the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Council will be sending a survey to all students asking for feedback on hybrid and virtual learning.
“Several of my daughter’s teachers have surveyed their classrooms as well,” Karin Bailey, chair of the board, said.
Parents could choose to have their students participate in the hybrid model, which involves coming to school two days a week, or remain with virtual learning entirely at home. And 75% of the 14,000 people who responded to the school system’s survey chose hybrid learning.
Bailey said she wanted to emphasize that if parents chose only virtual learning for their children, it does not mean they will only receive attention from teachers on Fridays, a day scheduled for asynchronous learning.
“It will then require you, as a parent, to take on additional responsibilities,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
Smith said some teachers of the highest caliber will handle hybrid learning smoothly.
“For those teachers [not comfortable with simultaneous teaching] … who are pretty much set in their ways … what support can we get to those instructors to help them get there?” Bailey asked.
“This isn’t going to be something you can resist. This is a tsunami,” Smith said, adding that some teachers will surf the wave, others will swim and some will need a life preserver.
Jeff Maher, the chief strategic officer, said not every lesson calls for simultaneous instruction.
Montgomery used a reading lesson as an example and noted a teacher could log off a Google Meet for that portion of class and could check in with the virtual students when needed. She added that lessons can be recorded on Screencast and uploaded for students later.
The deputy superintendent said lessons can be taught multiple ways and she does not want to give the impression simultaneous instruction will be all day, every day.
Students in select regional programs, like SAIL and COMPASS, returned to the classroom Oct. 7. Smith said it was about 160 students.
The next cohort of students, those in Head Start, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade return Oct. 28 or 29 for orientation. First and 12th graders will join them Nov. 2 and the rest of the students who chose hybrid learning will attend school two days a week starting Nov. 16.
