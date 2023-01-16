Being a nerd is cool, according to St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith.
He noted that "nerd" used to be a pejorative term, but student board member Manasa Iswara, a senior at Leonardtown High School, said the term now has a positive connotation and added that she is one.
That jovial conversation came at the end of a technology and safety presentation by the school system's information technology staffers Dave Howard and Will Buckmaster during the school board's Jan. 12 meeting.
Howard said the school system uses software and hardware for content filtering.
In response to a question from new school board member Dorothy Andrews, Buckmaster said some filtering is done when students use their personal cellphones as a hot spot to access a school-issued laptop. It's not as robust as when the laptop is directly connected to the school's Wi-Fi, however.
"People are purposely trying to get around things to exploit and do harm," Smith said of today's society.
When students access inappropriate sites, "it's almost always the cellphone," he said.
Some of what the school system attempts to restrict is based on the federal Children's Internet Protection Act of 2000, said Howard, director of information technology.
In response to another question from Andrews, Smith said parents do contact school staff in regard to their children accessing inappropriate material at home.
"Once a parent reaches out, we can get an answer," he said, noting that anything done on a school-issued laptop can be tracked even if done at home using the parents' Wi-Fi.
"It's tough with the younger kids with technology," Howard said. "Maybe the computer should stay in the living area or something."
"We're excited about our jobs. We're passionate about what we do," Buckmaster said.