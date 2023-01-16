Tech gurus

Will Buckmaster and Dave Howard talk about online safety and technology during the Jan. 10 meeting of the St. Mary's County Public School Board of Trustees. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

Being a nerd is cool, according to St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith. 

He noted that "nerd" used to be a pejorative term, but student board member Manasa Iswara, a senior at Leonardtown High School, said the term now has a positive connotation and added that she is one. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews