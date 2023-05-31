The St. Mary’s County Board of Education discussed financial matters during its May 24 meeting in Leonardtown.
The board is working on fine-tuning and adopting its fiscal 2024 budget, after which it will be sent to the county commissioners for their final approval on June 13.
“It starts thin and then it’s, ‘Here’s the first iteration, and then the next presentation and the next iteration and then the next presentation,’” Superintendent Scott Smith said. “And by the end we end up with these very large binders that are quite the road map to where we are today.”
“We’ve certainly engaged in a lot of conversations,” Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services & Human Resources Tammy McCourt said, adding that the May 24 presentation of the budget was the eighth of this season.
The operating budget of $280,622,170 represents an approximate 10% increase — nearly $28 million — compared to the current year.
McCourt said $1 million of that will be going to support staff while $845,000 is earmarked for elementary school safety and security assistance. The board also received $700,000 from the commissioners that will go specifically toward security vestibules at five more elementary schools.
In workforce development based on the state's Blueprint education reform plan, a cost of $62 per student translates to $1,044,902 in funding that will be used to support a career counseling program for middle and high school students. That program will involve the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and the College of Southern Maryland.
“So rather than us turning that $1 million plus over to the Tri-County Council, instead we will pay only a portion of the shared cost to CSM and then to the TCC?” St. Mary's school board Vice Chairman Cathy Allen asked.
“That is correct,” McCourt said. “And we have worded the [memorandum of understanding] that St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be the fiscal agent.”
Chief Strategic Officer Jeff Maher explained matters further.
“There’s still some budgetary items to be worked on that include such items as materials that would be for all of the areas, operational costs that could be provided to the three different parties as well as transportation costs that would be included for student field trips,” he said. “But the majority of it is taken up with personnel costs to support the career advising career counseling.”
Allen expounded on her doubts.
“I have certainly expressed my concern at this table and also through the trustees at CSM about the idea of suddenly providing the Tri-County Council with a significant infusion of funding,” she said, “when really the TCC was not really built out to adequately use that for the best, in my view, of the best interest of students. I really welcome the work you have done here to make this a workable situation that I think will benefit our students. I look forward to this collaboration between CSM and the TCC to make this happen.”
The budget also allows for raises for daily and long-term substitute teachers (between 14% and 39.7% depending on qualifications), as well as substitute school nurses (5.5% increase).
“I think the substitute teachers and the nurses will appreciate this modest increase in salary,” member Mary Washington said. “It’s a step in the right direction. Everything I see here is what we definitely need.”
Iswara recognized
The school board recognized its student member Manasa Iswara for her service for the 2022-2023 school year.
“It has been an absolute personal joy to spend this senior year with you and I can tell you I’m going to be a little bit of a wreck … to say goodbye,” Smith said. “I hope you realize how important you’ve been to me in your role.”
Seniors graduated this week, while the last day of school for other St. Mary's public school students is set for June 9, a bit earlier than usual because no inclement weather days were used this year.
Artists acknowledged
Artists Dominique Byrne of Great Mills High School, Kate Dyson of Evergreen Elementary School, Anna Reese Rothgeb of Mechanicsville Elementary School and Olivia Stritzel of Spring Ridge Middle School were selected to have their work displayed as part of the Superintendent's Suite.