The St. Mary's County Board of Education approved raises and discussed budget updates at its meeting April 26 in Leonardtown.
During a presentation before the board, Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services Tammy McCourt explained that the state's minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
St. Mary’s public school system had negotiated a current starting hourly rate of $14.66 for its lowest paid positions effective July 1, but as a result of the new law, it will apply an additional 3% increase to its salary scale that will result in a starting hourly rate of $15.10.
School board member James Davis asked if the step raises are tied to calendar or merit.
“It’s a contract year increase,” McCourt said. “All teachers would receive step increase beginning of next year
“The Range 1 Step A is the starting hourly salary for all employees. Nobody is paid less than that amount” Superintendent Scott Smith said. “The lowest paid people in SMCPS will receive the highest percentage salary increase and the highest paid people in SMCPS will receive the lowest amount of salary scale increase.”
Employees in the school administrators' union will get a 2% raise plus step raise based on years of service for a budget impact of $800,000.
Teachers and other certified staff in the Education Association of St. Mary’s County will get a 5.5% raise plus step increase at a total budget impact of $7.2 million.
Starting next fiscal year, support staff will also get the 5.5% raise and step increase, plus an additional 3% salary raise. The total cost to the budget for that will be $3 million.
McCourt also provided an update on the fiscal 2024 budget, which as of April 26 stood at $279 million.
She went over 13 categories, five of which have had expenditures cut. She explained the decrease of $378,442 in student transportation as a result of “fuel rate decrease as to what we had originally projected” from approximately $6 per gallon to $5 per gallon for diesel.
School board member Cathy Allen questioned the removal of a cyber security engineer in the operation of plant category.
“The position itself is an enhancement we’d like to have, but it isn’t necessarily something that’s critical,” Smith said. “When we went through and really looked at everything that we really needed [and] what we ultimately had to prioritize, which is more important? A very expensive top-level cyber security engineer or … computer support specialists who are going to be out working with students and access and technology within the schools.”
The board also approved George Washington Carver Elementary School, Spring Ridge Middle School and Great Mills High School as "Blueprint schools," under the state's education reform plan for identifying low-performing schools. National board certified teachers at those schools would earn a total of $20,000 above their salary every year they remain at one of those schools.
Teachers have until June 1 to transfer to one of the three schools. There are currently 41 nationally certified teachers in the school system, including two already at Great Mills.
“The goal of the Blueprint is to have the very best people with the greatest need students,” Smith said. “We want you to teach in St. Mary’s County, especially those highly-qualified, fantastically credentialed teachers from other states.”
In other business
The school board discussed the virtual learning early release day held April 21. In a survey that has already generated more than 2,600 responses and will be available through next week, middle school (57.4%) and high school (64.8%) students said they liked the idea, while those in elementary schools have voted 47.3% against the idea.
“We learned a lot as a system on that day,” Smith said of the virtual day where students were supposed to be taught through computers at home. “That probably is going to be something that really stays.”
The next early dismissal virtual day is scheduled for May 12.