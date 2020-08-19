St. Mary’s school system offered a third request option for staff to telework in response to teachers disagreeing with the requirement to work from schools this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
An Aug. 14 letter to staff from Superintendent Scott Smith states multiple teachers were concerned about returning to the classrooms and, in response, they created a telework request due to "exceptional circumstance."
“Completed requests from employees who have exceptional circumstances will be reviewed by the Telework Committee,” the letter states.
Staff initially had two options for telework, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the American with Disabilities Act.
Liz Purcell Leskinen, the local UniServ director for the Maryland State Education Association, said members of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, or EASMC, were feeling unheard and undervalued as they requested the option to work from home.
Calvert public school teachers have been given that choice.
Disagreement among staff led to a petition calling for a choice to telework that received over 5,000 signatures.
“Last week, we wrote up a proposal and pitched it to them at our weekly labor management meeting,” Leskinen said.
It resulted in a compromise for what she referred to as an application process. Leskinen said she thought it was what they asked for, but found it was limited in scope.
One example of an exceptional circumstance is living at home with an 85-year-old relative, she said.
“It doesn’t seem to be helpful to a lot of people but we’ll see,” she said, later adding it seemed circumstances must be dire to get approved for telework.
Members were not happy about it, but Leskinen said to fill it out the request and see what happens. She said they are grateful to the school system for the compromise, but they are not giving up.
On the same day the superintendent’s letter was sent to staff, Jill Morris announced on Facebook she would be stepping down as EASMC’s president.
A press release from EASMC states Sarah Penrod, a world languages teacher at Chopticon High and EASMC vice president, is taking her place once Morris steps down Sept. 1.
“The unprecedented pandemic challenges currently confronting public education have led me to the decision of stepping down and moving toward retirement for my physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” Morris said in a press release. “EASMC needs someone who can focus 100% on today’s difficulties, and Vice President Sarah Penrod is that person.”
Penrod said Morris has been a great leader and mentor and that it was an honor to work with her.
“I feel confident that I can lead our association through this next chapter in a new normal,” Penrod said in an email.
Leskinen called Morris’ departure bittersweet and compared their working relationship to a marriage. She said they had to trust one another, be united but also divide and conquer.
Leskinen and Morris are from the same generation, she said, and Penrod is from a younger generation. She called Penrod “very measured.”
“I’m looking forward to learning from her and mentoring her,” Leskinen said.
Morris worked as an educator for 20 years and spent three years as EASMC’s president. Members will vote on a new vice president in February or March.