Hundreds of people have recently signed a petition advocating for St. Mary’s public school staff to have the option to work from home.
The school system recently announced students will start the 2020-2021 school year online with plans to transition to a hybrid model after the first quarter. Superintendent Scott Smith said last week during a virtual town hall that staff will return to work in the buildings.
He said some staff never left and many returned in May to help with graduations. Others returned in June to help clear out items in the school buildings and 12-month staff returned to the building in July. On Aug. 3, 11-month staff reported to work and on Aug. 24, 10-month staff will return. The first day of school for students is Aug. 31.
Tim Moraca, an English teacher at Great Mills High School, said he is glad students will start the year virtually.
“But I don’t think that forcing our educators to come into the buildings five days a week is in the best interest of them or the community,” he said.
Moraca said he and other educators have tried communicating with school administrators and the school board by submitting public comment at school board meetings and questions at virtual town halls.
“And we feel that we had not had our concerns addressed,” he told Southern Maryland News. He later added he sent emails to the board of education and superintendent and was not satisfied with the responses he received.
That is why he started the petition on Change.org.
“The only reason for educators to work from their buildings that we have heard from SMCPS so far … was a concern about technology, from navigating and troubleshooting the new learning platform to having reliable internet access, a whiteboard and a larger computer monitor,” the petition states. “This reasoning falls short on many fronts that have not only been left unaddressed but at this point seem to have been specifically neglected and avoided.”
Smith told Southern Maryland News his decision for staff to work in the buildings was based on guidance from the CDC and St. Mary's health department, as well as data from the health department's website.
"We are thankful to all our food service, building service, maintenance, operations, fiscal services, human resources, and central office staff who are reporting to work each day and look forward to our teachers joining them later this month," he said in an email, adding that there is much work ahead with the online learning platform. "The only way to meet this challenge is together."
Daniel Curry, Calvert County’s superintendent, two weeks ago had initially called for staff to work from the buildings, citing technology as one of his multiple reasons. However, the following day, he overturned his decision.
Liz Purcell Leskinen, Maryland’s State Education Association’s UniServ director and St. Mary's teachers union chief negotiator, said staff value the meetings and opportunities to voice concerns to administration.
“However, we cannot overlook the fact that the risks are real and the employees do not feel heard on this,” she said in a message.
She added school leaders are providing resources to staff, but it is not enough to protect them against the coronavirus.
“We believe strongly and continue to advocate for allowing employees the choice to telework if their jobs can be reasonably done in this fashion,” she said.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said Wednesday morning she did not yet have time to fully focus on the petition, which was posted the day before. And a discussion about the staffing plan has not yet been addressed by the board.
She told Southern Maryland News the school board governs the superintendent, but the superintendent has sole authority over the school system.
The petition was posted on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. Four hours later, it had over 800 signatures. Moraca said at the time he would not be surprised if they reached over 2,000 by the end of the week. It had over 2,400 signatures Wednesday morning.
The next school board meeting is Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.