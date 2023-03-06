The St. Mary’s public school system announced that it would end its program for 3-year-olds funded through an annual Head Start grant.
The school system notified the Office of Head Start Region III that it will be relinquishing the grant at the end of this school year, according to a release.
While the county's Head Start is a program in good standing, the new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future requires full-day prekindergarten for income-eligible children. Four-year-old children who would be income eligible for Head Start will be entitled to regular prekindergarten service through the public school system.
The school system has chosen to prioritize prekindergarten for 4-year-old students. Consequently, no classes for 3-year-olds will be in the school system for starting next school year.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future requires mixed delivery service to 3- and 4-year-old income-eligible children but allows for school systems to prioritize 4-year-old programming with full-day prekindergarten implementation, according to the release. Mixed delivery includes private childcare providers who are deemed eligible by the Maryland State Department of Education.
"At the present time, there are no eligible private providers included in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future plan in St. Mary’s County; however, we are optimistic that several providers are exploring participation options with the school system’s support," the release stated. "The Office of Head Start Region III has been encouraged to pursue inclusion as a private provider serving 3-year-old children with an offer from SMCPS to support and partner with them."
The school system’s Judy Center Early Learning Hubs, the Promise Resource Center, the local management Early Childhood Action Committee and the Department of Social Services will work to support families with income-eligible 3-year-old children and facilitate connections with them to high-quality childcare.
Families who need additional assistance may contact the school system's early childhood helpline at 301-475-5511, ext. 32161.