St. Mary’s school system is working to enhance internet services for students through a grant.
The school board each during Wednesdays school board meeting accepted a $1,685,820 grant and approved the purchase of hotspots that costs $526.66.
The broadband grant came from the governor’s office through the CARES Act relief fund. The continued funding required for the grant will come from the already approved ESSER funds, $2.3 million, the school system recently received.
Bob Kelly, the county’s director of information technology, helped the school system with a study to identify those in need of a better connection. Out of the 9,445 student location, 62 were not mappable, or were not residences, 8,865 were serviceable and 518 were not connected.
Of the 518 locations, 173 are likely to receive services without construction costs. Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said that number could be lower.
He said 198 locations were beyond 300 feet but less than 1,000 feet of an existing internet customer. Those locations will likely need construction. The rest of the homes are beyond 1,000 feet to any customer and will likely need extensive construction.
The grant was written to compliment the county’s middle mile project, an effort to provide cable connectivity to underserved areas.
“We estimate, with Bob Kelly’s support, $4,000 to $8,000 per site,” Walker said about costs.
The grant will cover $101,820 worth of WiFi hotspots and $1,584,000 of cable installation.
The school board approved the use of the grant. And the commissioners will vote on it next. Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said she spoke to Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) who said the grant would be on Tuesday’s agenda.
Superintendent Scott Smith said he applauds the commissioners on the middle mile project “but the middle mile doesn’t connect one home.”
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the board, said the school systems effort to connect families to the internet is a “return on investment on the taxpayer.”
Walker said later that laptops will not be available for every student by the first day of school, which is Aug. 31. More will arrive in September.
A technology survey was sent to parents and about 11,000 responded, according to Deputy Superintendent Maureen Montgomery. She said 63% said they have a device.
Laptop and iPad distribution started on Tuesday for Chesapeake Public Charter School, which had its first day on Wednesday.
The school board approved a few other grants during the meeting.
The Judy Center Early Learning HUB grant for $160,000 will purchase 160 iPads for the four-year-old classes at George Washington Carver and Green Holly Elementary schools.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Infant and Toddlers’ grant of $35,876 will pay for a contracted therapist.
A tutoring grant offered $272,517 for fiscal 2020 and $1,103,769 for fiscal 2021. It will support existing programs like Schoology, special education tutoring, Zoom and Google Meet.
The Coronavirus Relief Fund Technology grant of $1.9 million will help with technology purposes and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant of $132,461 will support laptop purchases.
