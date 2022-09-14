Maintenance director speaks

St. Mary's public schools' Director of Maintenance Steve Whidden speaks to the school board on Sept. 14 about maintenance issues. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

"It's bad." 

With those words, St. Mary's public schools' Director of Maintenance Steve Whidden told the school board about the lack of parts for various school maintenance projects. 

