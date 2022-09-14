"It's bad."
With those words, St. Mary's public schools' Director of Maintenance Steve Whidden told the school board about the lack of parts for various school maintenance projects.
The delays in completing such projects have gone from an average of 66 days to 98 days since 2020, he said. Ten years ago, it was 29 days.
In addition, a lack in finding available contractors has also impacted the school system.
"We're having a hard time getting contractors to respond except for a couple local ones," he said.
Whidden added that he's had to pull staff from other assignments to "babysit" projects, such as heating and air conditioning repairs, until all of the necessary parts come in.
"I've never had this much problem finding someone who was qualified and would accept what we were offering," he said.
Board member Jim Davis asked Whidden if he had thought about using students from the school system's Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.
"We've been talking about that," Whidden said, noting students could possibly be used as part-time hourly employees in an internship.
The board voted 5-0 to approve Whidden's proposed 2022 comprehensive maintenance plan.
Kim Howe, director of capital planning, presented the five-year capital improvement plan, which the board approved 4-0 after Vice Chair Cathy Allen had to leave.
Howe noted that the school system has a 51.25% Facility Condition Index compared to the state average of 47%. This means St. Mary's public schools have more need in regard to facilities than the statewide average, she said.
"It's a very heavy lift locally to get these jobs done," Superintendent Scott Smith said.
Whidden noted that a chiller project for Chopticon High School has been delayed three times so far.
He's had to rent systems because replacement parts are often not available. "It takes a $10,000 repair cost to $50,000 or $60,000," he said.
Smith lamented the effect of the federal government taking $4 trillion and adding that to the economy through legislation.
"We have a five-year [capital improvement plan] and a negotiated agreement. We are least able to respond to where we find ourselves," he said, adding that this is frustrating.
By a vote of 4-0, the board approved a $3.4 million contract with Paramount Mechanical Corp. of Manassas, Va., for an HVAC renovation at Town Creek Elementary School in Lexington Park. The contract includes a contingency of $437,360. The school's current HVAC system dates to 1999, according to Paola Laino, director of design and construction.
During his superintendent's report, Smith noted there were 15 openings for teachers, including one position each in prekindergarten, art, secondary math and secondary English, as well as two positions for elementary teachers and nine in special education.
Smith said the system can help get someone certified to teach if they have a bachelor's degree.
In addition, the school system has a number of non-instructional staff positions available.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 28.