Jill Morris, president of St. Mary’s Education Association, teared up Wednesday morning as she read one of the 25 comments from educators concerned about staff and children returning to schools later this summer as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
A Mechanicsville Elementary teacher’s note stated she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the past and the on-going complications make her uncomfortable to work in the school building.
“I can’t retire so I face risking my life to teach these students. I love my students but I love my life more,” Morris read at the podium.
Superintendent Scott Smith made clear during Wednesday’s school board meeting a reopening plan for St. Mary’s public schools would not be decided that day. Conversations are ongoing and a virtual town hall is scheduled for July 29 at 4 p.m. to talk more about the online platform Schoology.
It was also stated, more than once, the governor and state superintendent give the go-ahead when schools can officially reopen. The two were scheduled to make an announcement later that day.
However, Smith said later, “We’re going to have to go completely virtual to start.”
Maryland’s education department requires all plans from local districts to be ready and posted by Aug. 14.
Smith said the recommendation is to phase into a hybrid model, which would involve sending students back two days a week and alternating groups of students. The phase-in process would start with a specific group of students, like those in special education or