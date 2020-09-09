Make America Great Again gear and Black Lives Matter apparel will still be allowed under the new dress code St. Mary’s school board just passed, however, some other symbols and language no longer will be.
This summer, the school system updated its dress code policy, which now states, “Language, images or symbols on attire that offend, demean or promote hatred toward an identifiable person or group based on a person’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation or disability are disruptive and detrimental to learning.”
“Symbols or messages generally accepted to promote intolerance, hate, racial slurs (for example Confederate flag, swastika, Ku Klux Klan or KKK),” would also be banned, the policy stated.
Board member Jim Davis asked Beejay Dothard, an assistant principal at Great Mills High School, if wearing Make America Great Again gear, worn by supporters of President Donald Trump, would be accepted. Davis said it can be seen as offensive by some and patriotic by others.
Dothard said since it is political speech, it would not fall under a hate crime. He also used Black Lives Matter as an example, noting it would also be accepted under the new policy.
Some other symbols or messages that would not be tolerated under St. Mary’s public schools’ policy were also noted by a court ruling to be hateful, Dorthard added.
The new policy would allow students to wear head coverings, including hats, and shorter shorts.
The policy also states clothing displaying or suggesting profanity, sexual activity, weapons, drugs, alcohol, violence or tobacco products cannot be worn are banned. Clothing displaying gang representation or drug paraphernalia are also banned.
Board member Mary Washington asked if tattoos were considered to be part of the dress code and Cheryl Long, director of student services, said yes.
Board member Rita Weaver, who during the first reading of the policy two weeks ago disagreed with allowing head coverings, said on Wednesday she noticed the policy did not say anything about sunglasses. She said a student wearing dark glasses, a face mask and a head covering could affect school safety.
“I really find that would be very hard to identify a student if there is a problem or issue going on,” she said, adding she would feel more comfortable with head coverings once students no longer have to wear masks.
The school system also passed an updated grading policy that would eliminate progress reports.
