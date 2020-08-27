St. Mary’s County Public Schools is banning clothing with with the Confederate flag, and allowing hats and shorter shorts.
The school system is updating its dress code policy and elaborated on the changes during Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
The proposed policy update states, “Language, images or symbols on attire that offend, demean or promote hatred toward an identifiable person or group based on a person’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation or disability are disruptive and detrimental to learning.”
Clothing displaying or suggesting profanity, sexual activity, weapons, drugs, alcohol, violence or tobacco products cannot be worn. Clothing displaying gang representation or paraphernalia are also banned.
“Symbols or messages generally accepted to promote intolerance, hate, racial slurs (for example Confederate flag, swastika, Ku Klux Klan or KKK),” would also be banned, the policy stated.
Superintendent Scott Smith said in an interview that the policy includes any clothing that leads to a disruption.
“We are trying to create the very best learning environment we can,” he said. “Any symbol that silences someone else is not tolerated.”
Janice Walthour, member of St. Mary’s NAACP and participant on the school’s dress code committee, spoke during the policy’s hearing on Wednesday.
She said changing the policy became a priority back in 2017 after there were reports of racism at a high school football game.
During a Leonardtown and Great Mills High School match, a student, wearing a sweatshirt with sleeves depicting “the stars and bars, with an image of [President Donald] Trump’s face on the front and Hillary Clinton’s face on the back,” was reported to have harassed black students at the game, Smith said at the time.
It sparked efforts by the local NAACP to advocate for change to the dress code policy and make the school system a “hate-free school zone” that would allow strict consequences for racist language.
The school system’s website states the student dress code has not been revised since June 2008.
“With the racial divide taking place now and many blatant displays of racism, we need this change now,” Walthour said during the Aug. 26 meeting.
She also mentioned a petition the school system received calling for equity for all within the school system.
The petition, which has more than a thousand signatures, calls for updating curriculum with material that teaches about racism and people of color, hiring more people of color, ensuring an understanding of the equity policy and addressing the racial disparities among students who are disciplined.
Smith said later in an interview that the school system sent a letter back to petitioners explaining a town hall was scheduled in late September to address each demand and to talk about the dress code.
“Dress or grooming which causes or is likely to cause the disruption of the instructional program or which creates a potential safety or health hazard, as determined by the school principal or his/her designee, is prohibited,” the new policy states.
Cheryl Long, director of student services, said when viewing the current policy committee members asked themselves “is that really talking about our personal beliefs and our values? Or does it really cause a disruption or safety issues?”
They concluded the length of shorts, for example, did not cause a disruption or safety hazard.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said it can be difficult to find longer shorts for her teenage daughter. And Smith said such rules could lead to body shaming.
Wearing hats, scarves or other head coverings inside the buildings also did not cause a disruption or interfere with safety, Beejay Dothard, new assistant principal at Great Mills High School, said.
Board member Mary Washington said they received letters from multiple members of the community and all support the proposed policy.
Board member Rita Weaver, however, agreed with all but one, wearing hats.
She said hats can cause horseplay and also signify gang affiliation with a certain sports team or how the hat is worn.
“Once we start allowing it, it’s going to be hard to undo,” she said.
Dothard said hats being affiliated with gangs is not something they dealt with, but they did see students missing instruction because of it.
Smith said some students wear head coverings because they are having a bad hair day.
Something needs to change, he said, “When we create a situation where an adult has to have a confrontation with a student over something that hadn’t been creating a disruption, but you have now created one.”
St. Mary’s public school students will be learning online for at least the first quarter of the school year, which starts Aug. 31. Board members will vote on the proposed dress code policy at another meeting and the policy would not apply during virtual learning.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews