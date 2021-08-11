Citing a rise in COVID-19 case numbers in the county, St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith told the school board on Wednesday that masks will be required for all students and staff starting Aug. 16.
Summer session ends Friday, Aug. 13. The first day of the regular school year for students is Monday, Aug. 30.
“There’s a great deal of tension about what’s going on,” Smith said.
He said local schools in Maryland, according to the state department of education, must follow the procedures and safety protocols of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases are rising dramatically nationwide due in part to the delta variant, although an increase in death rates is not nearly as evident.
Smith referred to “a ray of sunshine” in the school system’s recovery plan, which he noted is on the system’s website. There is a difference from the last school year in regard to quarantines — students who wear masks will not be required to quarantine if they come in close contact with another student or staff member diagnosed with COVID-19, who will have to isolate once diagnosed. This would be dependent on masks being appropriately worn when required.
He cited data from the county health department that showed a daily case rate of 23.66 per 100,000 for those ages 19 and under as of Aug. 8. Extrapolated over a week for a seven-day rolling average, the case rate puts the county in the “red” or high range.
When the case rate is reduced to the yellow moderate range, which represents 10 to 49 cases a week, the mask mandate will be removed, Smith said.
Smith said he will be reviewing county case rates going forward. His comments didn’t go over well with four people who spoke during public comment, however.
Out of more than 50 people who attended the Aug. 11 meeting, Southern Maryland News observed that only five were wearing masks.
“As we’ve seen over the past year, CDC mandates will not eradicate the virus,” Laurie Zartman said, noting the survivability rate for those who contract the virus is 99.9%. “This survival rate is similar to the flu,” she said, adding that children have a higher risk of dying due to drug overdoses and car crashes.
According to the Associated Press, the case fatality ratio in the U.S. is 98.2%, but because the true number of infections is much larger than just the documented cases, the actual survival rate of all COVID-19 infections is even higher than 98.2%.
Zartman said that microns from the virus are smaller than the holes in most masks. “This is akin to trying to keep mosquitos out of a backyard with a chain-link fence,” she said. “I’m afraid we’re at the top of a slippery slope.”
Masks do help prevent the spread of the disease, according to most local, state and federal health officials.
Elizabeth Stewart, who said she is an educator, has a master’s degree and two school-age children, said she understood that the board is responsible to the CDC “whether or not it’s scientific.”
“As you all know, COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that isn’t going to go away. It’s gaslighting to continue telling our public about mask requirements based on case rates,” she said. “Cases don’t matter. We’re in a crisis of courage and prudence.”
Sarah Williams said she has “serious concerns about the accountability of this board. Is it [accountable] to parents or the state? Is it [accountable] to the students or getting government funding for schools?”
“[When] we have to have masks on our children, we take away their identity,” she said. “This is not about the science because masks do not work. It’s not about religion. It’s not about faith. It’s about control.”
Bus contract approved
Also at the meeting, the board approved a new contract for bus drivers and driver attendants.
The hourly rate is increasing from $20 to $20.95 and the fringe benefit percentage is increasing from 25% to 26.5%.
After the meeting, Jeff Thompson, director of transportation, said the fringe costs go toward Social Security, Medicare and workman’s compensation insurance.
Smith noted that the school system changed its formula two years ago, effectively removing pay based on number of years of service to offer a flat hourly rate.
“It was a good increase last year” from previous years, Thompson said.
He noted that a school bus stop locator for parents will be available on the school system’s website starting Monday.
In addition, Smith asked parents to “please use the bus app” to track the status of a school bus once school starts.
In addition, the board approved a contribution of $421,800 to the bus drivers’ health and welfare trust, which is used for health, dental and vision insurance.
“I’m just glad we’re able to do this,” school board Chair Karin Bailey said, noting that not all school systems do.
