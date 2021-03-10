The overall graduation rate for the 2020 cohort of students in St. Mary’s saw a dip this year as more students from Great Mills High School dropped out.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the St. Mary’s school board heard a presentation regarding the increase in students who dropped out from Alex Jaffurs, director of assessment and accountability for schools, and Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent.
While the data covers students who began ninth grade for the first time in 2016, Montgomery shared there has been an overall 2% decrease compared to previous cohorts, moving from 94% in 2019 to about 92%.
“We’ve enjoyed a positive trend in graduation data since 2011 and haven’t gone below 93% since 2013,” she said. The deputy superintendent noted there were 50 dropouts in this cohort, including 22 students who received free and reduced meals, 20 white students, 14 Black students, 11 English language learning students and nine special education students.
“We did take a bit of a hit this past year and we’re going to unpack this data by student,” Jaffurs said, adding they plan to “get down to the nitty-gritty.”
Montgomery said Chopticon High School in Morganza had a 95% graduation rate, which is a slight increase from the last year, and Leonardtown High School had a 96% graduation rate, also experiencing a slight increase.
“Great Mills High School is where we saw the greatest challenges in our data,” she claimed. “Their overall graduation rate was 85%, a significant decrease from 2019,” she said, which saw a 93% graduation rate. Montgomery said most of those who didn’t graduate were special education students, students who receive free and reduced meals and Black students.
“We are confident in our people and their commitment to students,” she said. “We have very strong leadership at all three high schools … there are people committed to students and have a ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality.”
While students had to adjust to virtual instruction since last year, she mentioned teachers were trained how to use the online platforms.
“It’s hard to believe how much we’ve grown since March,” she said.
Jaffurs pointed out while some students thrived with working on a computer, there were many who did not and the pandemic took away the opportunity for educators to strenuously work with the most at-need students. The school system continues to provide a variety of resources and devices to support all staff and students.
More information will be available regarding which students need extra recovery moving forward in April and May, Scott Smith, superintendent said.
“The fact that our drop is as little as what it was is a testament to everyone’s dedication and ability to try and reach those students,” Karen Bailey, school board chair, said. “We have no idea what these families with children who didn’t graduate went through.”