During the St. Mary's school board meeting Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, Superintendent Scott Smith announced a pending change to the system's mask mandate for students.
Noting a 12-2 vote of the state school board on Feb. 22 to end the statewide student mask mandate and send the decision-making authority back to local boards, Smith said he would make a change if the joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review signs off on the state school board's recommendation.
The committee, which is made up of 10 delegates and 10 senators, was scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Smith said St. Mary's public schools would recommend, but not require, unvaccinated students continue wearing masks.
Wearing masks on public transportation, including school buses, is a federal requirement that had not been rescinded as of deadline.
Last week, there were only 43 COVID-19 cases reported among St. Mary's public school students, Smith said, and only four through Wednesday, Feb. 23.
"March should be interesting," Smith said. He noted that the county commissioners would consider St. Mary's public schools' budget request during their 9 a.m. March 1 meeting.
The school system's operating budget is proposed to increase from $237.5 million to $254.8 million, which includes a request for $7 million more from St. Mary’s County commissioners. The unrestricted fund budget includes $121.5 million in local funding.
“We would not be able to honor the negotiated [four-year] agreement” with employees if the $7 million is denied by the county commissioners, Smith said previously.
Vice Chair Cathy Allen also noted that the current starting teacher salary of around $48,000 would increase to $50,000 as a result of the increases.