The St. Mary’s County Board of Education was back at the drawing board as it discussed calendar revisions, the state's education reform plan and graduation data at its March 21 meeting in Leonardtown.
Last month, Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services & Human Resources Jeff Maher discussed the excessive amount of absences on early dismissal days and proposed a plan for virtual learning on those days.
“We don’t want to make decisions about next year until we are able to pilot that,” he said. “We want to provide opportunities and access for learning and engagement that we have continuity for our students that we communicate regularly and often. We want to be prepared for the options in front of us.”
The next early dismissal days are scheduled for April 21 and May 12. Those will now be virtual learning days, where students do not come to school.
Maher said he has asked school administrators to “start brainstorming with their teachers to think of effective practices for what that synchronous learning can look like,” and said he and his staff has been tracking data and feedback from staff, students and the community.
“On those two days is there going to be any form of … support for families who can’t make that change,” asked student member Manasa Iswara
“We certainly realize that could be a challenge for some,” Maher said, “[but] it is also something that happens regularly as well.”
A survey done earlier this year with 1,201 responses showed 31% of respondents did not support making early dismissal days virtual.
The board voted for changes to this school year's calendar, including moving up the last day of school to June 9 since no inclement weather days were used this year. The last day for teachers will now be June 14.
The decision will need to be approved by the state board of education, because the local board requested a one-day waiver to go below the mandated 180 days of attendance.
State reforms discussed
St. Mary’s Chief of Equity, Engagement and Early Access Kelly Hall and Director of Parent and Family Engagement Charlottis Woodley gave the board an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and said all systems are go for online student registration for the 2023-2024 school year to begin April 12.
“I tell parents, 'It’s coming, it’s coming,'” Woodley said. “So this is like Christmas for me. I’m just so happy to say that April 12 is going to happen.”
Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, to start prekindergarten.
In addition to the online application process, paper applications will be available in English and Spanish at all elementary schools, libraries, local pediatrician and at other community offices.
“I think you’ve done a very thorough job and turned over every stone you’ve anticipated, every eventuality and addressed it,” school board member Mary Washington said. “I really applaud the work you’re doing.”
Parents must have several documents, including their children’s proof of birth, proof of residency and income verification, when registering their children. There will also be a telephone help line and a notary service will be available by appointment.
Board member Jim Davis asked if it was better for 3-year-olds to stay home, or be in a structured environment.
“I think structure benefits everybody, no matter where that structure is,” Hall said. “There are some children whose families would like to keep them home, and that’s just not the reality right now.”
The school system at the conclusion of this school year will end its Head Start program that served some 3-year-olds.
Each school will have a prekindergarten program or access to a neighboring school for 4-year olds and classes will consist of 20 students with one certified teacher and two certified paraeducators.
A full, 6½ hour day will consist of foundational language literacy, math, social foundations and physical and motor development. Snacks, lunch and a rest period will also be included.
A comparison between prekindergarten and Head Start showed they each offered the same 11 criteria, but the full-day prekindergarten allows for families that are up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level, compared to 100-130% for Head Start.
“And we saw that quite specifically with all of the COVID protocols where we were held to a federal standard,” Superintendent Scott Smith said, referring to such factors as class size, social distancing and mask usage. “That’s one of the drawbacks from a fully federally funded program. Their rules, not ours.”
Schools get ratings
Maher and Deputy Superintendent Maureen Montgomery shared results from the Maryland School Report card, in which four schools earned a perfect 5-star rating, down from six schools in 2019. Seventeen others were given four stars, four earned three stars and one was given two stars.
“It’s a snapshot of a school’s performance,” Montgomery said.
Smith said, “And one might ask, ‘Is it really fair to start rating people right now? Why wouldn’t you give them time to recover [following the pandemic?]”
St. Mary’s graduation rate for 2022 was 90.14% — above the state average of 86.3% — but its lowest in 10 years.
“Even though we are above the state of Maryland,” Montgomery said, “we are still not where we want to be as a system.”
“On one hand I’m challenged by the, ‘Let’s jump in and give everybody a gold star,” Smith said. “But they are highlighting things we already know and that we are going to have to throw ourselves truly into in 2024.”