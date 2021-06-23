St. Mary’s public school system is preparing an eight-week program to gauge equity in the district this summer.
The educational equity needs assessment will be a series of virtual focus groups as well as surveys to gauge the experiences of students and parents in the school system.
The program is an extension of the equity policy put in place by the St. Mary’s school board in December 2019, Adrianne Dillahunt, educational assurance coordinator, said.
Kelly Hall, the equity, engagement and early access chief for the school system, said the assessment would assist county schools in hearing the perspectives of staff, parents, students and community stakeholders.
Parents will receive electronic surveys to gather input from families on their experiences and perspectives in the school system, according to a release. The surveys will provide a look at how the system communicates with students, teachers and families and how St. Mary’s public schools deals with any issues.
Virtual focus groups with parents and stakeholders are also planned as part of the assessment process.
Parent focus groups will bring together families from across the county and across all age ranges from early childhood to high school. Group sizes will be small in order to “make sure all voices included within the group can be heard,” Hall said.
Insight Education Group based in Encino, Calif., was tapped to conduct the assessment by the St. Mary's school system.
The group has worked with more than 20 states and the District of Columbia since beginning operations in 2000 to “increase equity and achievement for all students,” according to its website.
As a part of the work in St. Mary’s County, Insight will help determine the structure and organization of the virtual focus groups, as well as the selection process for participants. Insight will also provide a documented review of school policies, regulations and practices, according to the release.
Dillahunt said that the group met the needs of the school district to gather direct input from families, and said that several members of the school staff had previous experience with education equity.
One of the areas of concern from the assessment could be issues of the digital divide brought on by the pandemic. Issues with equipment and internet access were hot topics across the country as classes had to be held virtually due to social distancing guidelines.
The St. Mary's district was able to mitigate challenges by ensuring a “one to one” system to provide every student with a computer, and various partnerships to fix connectivity issues, Hall said.
Information gathered will be used to make changes to curriculum and professional development, as well as to create an educational equity advisory board, according to Dillahunt.
Any adjustments based on findings in the assessment could be seen as soon as this fall, but a timeline on full implementation was not yet available.