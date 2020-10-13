St. Mary’s school board members approved installations of new access control pads outside each public school building in the county.
Mike Wyant, the school system’s safety and security director, said the new devices will help with contact tracing when a student or staff member contracts COVID-19. It will also assist with intrusion detection.
The price to install Avigilon Access Control Manager at all schools and offices will be $87,820.
The school system already has an access control system, PremiSys, but meeting documents state it has limitations and makes it difficult to identify vendors to service the system.
Avigilon, Wyant said, will be compatible with Raptor, a security system they purchased for $69,000 last November, mostly with a $60,000 federal grant. The hardware cost $14,720 and annual licensing cost $41,600.
The installation costs for Avigilon includes the printing of new proximity cards for all staff. Board member Jim Davis asked if the cost of Ark System, the contractor to install the new devices, met the department’s budget.
Wyant said it does.
“One of the most exciting parts about Avigilon … is that there’s no recurring costs annually for the licensing fees,” he said, adding it was one of the major selling points for the bidder.
However, the department of safety and security will spend an annual $20,000 under the contract for servicing and maintenance of the system, meeting documents stated.
Wyant said his department will monitor the system to see who is in the schools, but they hope to extend those controls to administrators in the school buildings.
He said the system is expected to be installed after January of 2021.
In other business
The board approved the family life and human sexuality instruction that includes lessons about abstinence, contraceptives, condoms and an opt-out option for parents who do not want their children to participate.
Board members also approved a $50,000 increase in a construction contingency for Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, hiking the new price to $105,800. Meeting documents state “the increase is required due to the discovery of unforeseen poor soil conditions, mostly in heavily wooded construction areas, not accessible during early testing.”
Superintendent Scott Smith said The Patuxent Partnership and Northrop Grumman donated $26,000 to the school system, which will purchase 76 laptops. The health department donated 1,440,418 masks for students and staff.
“Children who cannot and will not wear masks, won’t participate in in-person instruction,” once students start returning to school buildings in earnest next month, Smith said.