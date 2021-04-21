The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services earlier this week announced the county’s three senior activity centers will reopen to the public Tuesday, April 27. Hours of operation for the Loffler, Garvey and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will be required to complete an updated registration form.
Upon reopening, participants will be able make reservations to join in exercise classes, both indoor and outdoor, and utilize exercise equipment available at all three senior activity centers. Physical distancing guidelines must be observed at all times while participating in these activities.
Due to social/physical distancing and resulting space limitations, the department will continue virtual programming in addition to in-person fitness and art instruction classes, among others.
Not all activities, such as card, board and table games that do not allow for adequate social/physical distancing, are available yet. Small groups that can maintain adequate social/physical distancing such as sewing and quilting, and are able to bring their own supplies, will be able to meet. At this time, activities that require direct physical contact, such as massage and reflexology, will not be available. Bus transportation is not available at this time.
Visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging for a full calendar of upcoming activities.