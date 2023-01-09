The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its school resource officer program to 19 elementary schools in the county.
Cpl. Julie Yingling, who was a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, will rotate amongst those schools, including Chesapeake Public Charter School, according to a press release.
The school resource officer program previously was at three high schools and four middle schools.
“It’s the one thing in the school resource officer program that needed to be addressed and this is the first step,” Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said.
“It’s incredibly satisfying. This is my 30th day as sheriff and the program started today,” he said on Jan. 5.
While visiting students at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School in Mechanicsville, Hall told a first-grade class that the new school resource officer will be “checking up on you guys to make sure you’re happy and safe.”
Many of the students during the visit told the sheriff that they already love police officers, according to the release.
“We love you. That’s why we’re here,” Hall told a kindergarten class.
“St. Mary's County Public Schools is tremendously thankful for the continued commitment to our partnership and the support of Sheriff Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office," St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith said.
"The addition of a dedicated school resource officer for our elementary schools is a significant enhancement for school safety and security. Together, we are committed to the continued expansion of all school security initiatives including school resource officers, adopt-a-school officers and uniformed security for all of our schools," Smith added.
The sheriff’s office and the St. Mary’s County Board of Education entered into a collaborative agreement for the 1998-1999 school year that assigned a deputy to each of the three public high schools.
The program was expanded in the 2005-2006 school year to add two more deputies, who split their time among the four public middle schools.
In the 2019-2020 school year, two more deputies were added, providing a school resource officer at each of the four public middle schools.
The sheriff’s office also continues its Adopt-A-School program, where deputies volunteer to check on a specific elementary school during their regular duties.