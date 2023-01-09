SRO mingles with students

Cpl. Julie Yingling talks with two first-grade students at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary. Yingling, now a school resource officer, will rotate among the 19 public elementary schools in the county.

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its school resource officer program to 19 elementary schools in the county.

Cpl. Julie Yingling, who was a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, will rotate amongst those schools, including Chesapeake Public Charter School, according to a press release.


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews