Unregistered vehicles not allowed on roads, trails, parks

This sign shows that motor vehicles are prohibited next to a pedestrian and bicycle trail. 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office photo

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that it is illegal to drive all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, golf carts and unregistered motorcycles on public roads. 

The office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating these types of vehicles, according to a release sent earlier this month.

