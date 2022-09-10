The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that it is illegal to drive all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, golf carts and unregistered motorcycles on public roads.
The office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating these types of vehicles, according to a release sent earlier this month.
ATVs may only be operated on private property with the permission of the property owner.
Off-road vehicles, golf carts and ATVs may not be operated on public roadways, in bicycle lanes, on Three Notch Trail, on power line rights-of-way or utility rights-of-way or in county and state parks.
Any vehicle that is not registered may not be driven on public highways.
State law provides for the operation of golf carts only in the communities of Golden Beach and Patuxent Knolls in Charlotte Hall, with certain exceptions.
Those found to be operating off-road vehicles in violation of Maryland law may face numerous citations to include must-appear citations in which a defendant will receive a court date in the mail and must see a judge.
In addition to citations and court dates, the owner/operator of the vehicle will be subject to additional fees associated with the towing and storage of the vehicle.
Earlier this year, some members of the St. Mary's delegation tried to get approval for the county to allow golf carts in other communities in the county, but it failed to get out of a House committee.
The bill was issued an unfavorable report by the House Environment and Transportation Committee on March 14, according to assistant county attorney John Houser.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said if the county had “code home rule” it wouldn’t have to depend on the General Assembly to pass enabling legislation for such bills. However, he noted that county voters “resoundingly rejected” such a measure twice.