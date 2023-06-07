Alexa Yingling said one of her favorite parts of her father’s job as captain of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was when he would drive her to school in a police car.
Those days have now come to an end after the St. Mary’s commissioners recognized David Yingling’s retirement following a 25-year career in law enforcement.
“David Yingling you’re a credit to your profession, you’re a credit to your family, but most importantly you’re a credit to yourself,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said at the commissioners' meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.
Yingling won't be living a retiree's life, though, as he was immediately hired by the commissioners as the new deputy county administrator.
Accompanied by his wife Julie, who is a retired corporal with the sheriff’s office, and his children Alexa and Jackson and a large number of colleagues, David Yingling was presented with a commendation.
“I’m really grateful to the team around me for the number of years that helped make me successful,” he said following the commissioners' meeting.
In 1998, Yingling was hired as a deputy sheriff and after graduating from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, he served with the Patrol Division. He later served with the Criminal Investigations Division from 2000-2003 before he returned to the Patrol Division as a senior field training officer and instructor.
In 2007 he was was promoted to corporal (reclassified to sergeant in 2009) and transferred to the Office of Professional Responsibilities as an internal affairs investigator. In 2010, he was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and became captain in 2017.
“The one thing you definitely get with a sheriff’s office employee, especially one that is seniored and tenured,” Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said, “is the ability to answer the phone, the ability to say I can and I will, make a decision and serve. And he’s done all that.”
Yingling was also the commander of the agency's hostage negotiations team, crisis intervention team and the peer support team.
“I think the highlight of my career was serving as the patrol commander,” he said. “I got to advocate for the men and women in the trenches, serving the community [and] ensuring they were properly trained and equipped.”
Retirement lasted all of about 45 minutes before Yingling was appointed deputy county administrator by the commissioners.
“I’m looking forward to serving in a broader capacity to address the fundamental challenges the county faces,” Yingling said, “and helping to ensure a transparent government that is responsible to its citizens.”
“David brings a wealth of experience to the table and is already well-versed in many county government programs," County Administrator David Weiskopf said in a news release. “I look forward to working with him more closely and welcome him wholeheartedly to the team.”
What’s in a name?
County attorney John Sterling Houser presented a resolution proposing an update on the St. Mary’s County Road Naming Manual.
According to the manual, road names must be common English words, easy to pronounce, not have any punctuation or other characters and include no conjunctions.
“I just think it would be wrong to pass such a restrictive resolution,” said Commissioner Eric Colvin, who listed several road names such as Mattapany Road, Sotterley Road and St. Andrew's Church Road that do not meet the criteria as set forth in the manual. “It doesn’t make sense to do this.”
“Are any road names going to change?” Hewitt asked, to which Houser said no.
Houser added, “What this is all about at the end of the day is to let people know where they’re going.”
“I agree that we need to be consistent,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
The commissioners said they would like to hear feedback from emergency services and the new director of the land use and growth management department — Jessica Andritz, who starts June 20 — to look at the matter, and agreed to take another look at the proposal next month.
In other news
The commissioners approved the grant application submission of fiscal 2024 GOCPYVS Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for $98,897.36 by the St. Mary's state's attorney's office, as well as the fiscal 2024 cooperative agreement with the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the continuation of the program for the control and eradication of invasive and designated weed species in the county.
The commissioners also presented a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQIA Month.