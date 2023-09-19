The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a detention center inmate died over the weekend following his discharge from a local hospital.
The inmate, identified as John Sherman Greenwell, 44, of Lexington Park, was in jail awaiting trial from a late 2020 incident.
A sheriff’s office press release stated Greenwell was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 11.
“Mr. Greenwell was treated and medically discharged on Friday, Sept. 15, and returned to custody,” a sheriff’s office press release stated.
Following his return to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Greenwell reportedly experienced a second medical emergency.
“He was evaluated by onsite medical staff, transport to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and was later pronounced deceased,” the press release stated.
The agency’s criminal investigations division is currently investigating the incident to determine a cause of death. Another agency unit, the office of professional responsibilities, is conducting an administrative investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed before and after Greenwell’s death.
Greenwell’s death occurred 34 months after he was shot and wounded by a deputy during an incident at a Lexington Park store. Greenwell allegedly slashed a deputy with a knife during the incident.
Court documents state that on Dec. 29, 2020, deputies were attempting to issue criminal citations to Greenwell for theft. The defendant was hiding in the Big Lots bathroom in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park as deputies arrived to issue a notice not to trespass at the store, where employees told investigators he had allegedly stolen various items.
According to charging papers, the deputies entered the bathroom and Greenwell walked away, brushing past one of the officers. When the deputies walked toward Greenwell, he “suddenly attacked with a large knife he had concealed” inside his coat.
One of the law enforcement officers, identified in court papers as Deputy Carl Ball, was struck on the left hand. Greenwell is alleged to have attempted to stab the other officer, Deputy Dylan Glenn, several times, prompting the deputy to shoot the defendant once in the right arm.
Greenwell attempted to flee the scene before he was apprehended.
Ball and Greenwell were both flown to a regional trauma center. They both sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.
According to court documents, Greenwell was scheduled to go on trial in December on attempted murder charges stemming from the December 2020 incident nearly three years prior.