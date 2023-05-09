On Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Moakley Street in Leonardtown.

According to a press release, deputies arrived on scene and observed a head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive and trapped. Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.


Tags