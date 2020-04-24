St. Mary's sheriff's office requests conversion of 9 positions

The county’s department of human resources made a request on behalf of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office to convert several positions to be filled by civilians, helping to decrease the vacancy rates experienced by the department, at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
On April 1, the sheriff’s office submitted a request to convert eight vacant correctional officer positions to civilian main control operator positions. The department is asking to immediately convert four of these vacant positions and to convert the remaining four in the fall. Additionally, the sheriff’s office requested to convert one vacant correctional officer position to a civilian offender reentry case manager position.
There are currently 16 vacant positions with the corrections division and Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) and the assistant sheriff, Maj. Michael Merican, believe that with the significant attrition and vacancy rate civilianizing the main control post is a strategy that may help to fill the operational need while keeping correctional officers in their more traditional and necessary role, according to meeting documents.
The proposal includes developing a career ladder for the employees staffing the main control operator post with the entry level position classified as a civilian corrections security specialist grade 6; after three years the employee is eligible for promotion to a civilian corrections security specialist II, grade 7, and after three additional years the employee is eligible for promotion to a civilian corrections security specialist III, grade 8.
Merican attended the meeting via teleconference to discuss the request with commissioners, along with Catherine Pratson, the director of human resources for the county.
“To address strategies with our correctional vacancies, we found an ability to civilianize our control positions … this will bring … the current 20% vacancy rate down about 10% if we can fill them,” Merican told commissioners. “It also provides us with the ability to save a little bit of money.” The estimated annual savings of the request is $185,858.
“Is this going to lower the need for additional correctional officers in the future?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
Merican replied, “No,” rather, “this replaces the officer positions, which gives you savings as far as training and certification.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) inquired about the savings, and asked whether the $185,000 would be one time or recurring.
Pratson said “the savings are generated from the fact that these positions will be enrolled in the Maryland State Pension versus the sheriff’s office SORP retirement plan,” which would make the savings ongoing.
“It sounds like a good plan to me,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to approve the sheriff’s office request to convert the nine positions.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews