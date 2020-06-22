St. Mary's sheriff's office wins $500K Justice Department grant

Leonardtown, MD (20650)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.