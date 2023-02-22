A special agent for Maryland’s state prosecutor has filed an affidavit in support of civil citations to be levied against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 in St. Mary’s County. The lodge membership is comprised of deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
The agent’s investigation, according to court documents, revealed that no membership contributions were transferred from the lodge into a political action committee account in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as required by state law.
The special agent is identified in court papers as Cynthia Thomas, who stated in the documents that on Jan. 30 civil citations were issued to Shaun Owens in regard to the violations involving FOP Lodge 7. Owens is an attorney who represents various police unions in Maryland.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Owens about the matter but he did not return comment by press time.
The legal papers were filed in Anne Arundel County District Court.
According to the affidavit, in October 1998 a campaign finance committee known as “Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 PAC” was established.
According to Maryland Code, all such political action committees “are required to establish a checking account that will serve as the campaign account and register that campaign account with a banking institution in a manner that identifies the account as that of a political action committee.”
Thomas stated in the affidavit that the state prosecutor’s office “issued administrative subpoenas” to two banks listed on the PAC’s financial records.
“The office of the state prosecutor also received records from the St. Mary’s County Human Resources Department,” Thomas stated in court papers. “Those records show that members of FOP Lodge 7 designated $1 to be deducted from their payroll every pay period in 2019 beginning on Jan. 4, 2019 with a maximum amount of $26 in deductions over the year to be contributed to FOP Lodge 7 PAC. According to participation rate by employees, total payroll deductions intended for contribution to FOP Lodge 7 PAC in 2019 were $3,936.”
The amounts for the other two years of alleged non-transfers were $3,952 in 2020 and $3,947 in 2021, according to court documents.
According to the civil citation, Lodge 7 may either pay a $5,000 fine to the state board of elections or plead their case in district court in Annapolis on March 17.