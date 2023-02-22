A special agent for Maryland’s state prosecutor has filed an affidavit in support of civil citations to be levied against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 in St. Mary’s County. The lodge membership is comprised of deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The agent’s investigation, according to court documents, revealed that no membership contributions were transferred from the lodge into a political action committee account in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as required by state law.


