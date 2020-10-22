A solar group was granted a six month extension to complete its report to St. Mary’s County commissioners, allowing them to receive and review results from a contracted study before determining their recommendations regarding solar in the county.
The St. Mary’s County Solar Task Force was created earlier this year to seek community input regarding solar farms, investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations, identify potential site locations, and discuss potential strengths and challenges with solar facilities specific to the county. The group had originally planned to meet once a month for six months before providing a report to commissioners.
During the task force’s third meeting in August, the board agreed to use $27,450 of it’s $50,000 budget to hire the Chesapeake Conservancy, an environmental organization, to conduct a study to help determine which locations would be optimal for solar sitings in the county. At last week’s meeting, Harry Knight, assistant director of the department of land use and growth management, mentioned the head of the county’s geographic information system department said the study was being done at a good value, with Bonnie Kelnberger, a member of the task force with a background in GIS, agreeing.
Knight said a contract has finally been signed with the Chesapeake Conservancy and their report is estimated to be complete around March 2021.
Because of the time it will take to complete the study, along with the fact the coronavirus put a hold on public meetings before the task force could begin working, they requested from commissioners an extension to submit their recommendations until June 2021. The board agreed to continue holding the meetings on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. if given the additional time.
At the county commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Bill Hunt, director of the department of land use and growth management, told commissioners the task force would like an additional six months “so the organization can create the map” of solar sitings and the task force can “incorporate what the map tells them into the report” they plan on providing to commissioners.
“Do they have sufficient funds remaining in their budget?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked, with Hunt confirming they do, before commissioners approved the extension.
