The St. Mary’s County Solar Task Force agreed to use more than half of its $50,000 budget to hire the Chesapeake Conservancy to provide a study which would determine the best solar sites in the county.
The group was created earlier this year to seek community input regarding solar farms, investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations, identify potential site locations, and discuss potential strengths and challenges with solar facilities specific to the county.
On Aug. 13, at the group’s third meeting, Michael Cain, chair of the task force, mentioned there was a study done at a state level for a state task force to find out which sites would be optimal for solar sitings in Baltimore and Baltimore County, and he inquired about doing a similar study internally.
Harry Knight, deputy director of the department of land use and growth management, told the group the county “has an excellent [geographic information system] department” but to complete the study in a shorter amount of time, they recommended reaching out to the Chesapeake Conservancy, the nonprofit responsible for the study in Baltimore.
The GIS department personnel “hold the [Chesapeake Conservancy] staff in high regard and thought the product that was provided for Baltimore County was excellent,” he said. “We could have them do the same preparation for St. Mary’s County. … We did reach out to them.” Knight said the group would have to coordinate with the county’s local GIS to get access to the local data.
Knight told the task force the Chesapeake Conservancy came back with a proposal of $27,450 to complete the study, “which does fit within the budget this board was allotted by county commissioners, with a total budget of $50,000.” So far, the consultant working with the task force, Leslie Knapp, has billed the county $2,470, which would leave an additional 308 hours of work available to him.
Cain asked if action needed to be taken on this decision today, with Knight responding he would like it to, since “they say it could take four to six months to complete,” he said. “That means it wouldn’t actually be done before the last [solar task force] meeting is scheduled so we would either request to extend additional meetings or just call you back when the product is ready to finish up the work.”
Cain said “it seems to me this would be very useful for zoning purposes but also for commissioners … to have a much better idea about what is feasible even within the county.” He added the study would provide an “aggregate understanding of how much solar could be put in St. Mary’s and where it could go based on a variety of constraints that we have with farmland” and other factors.
“My degree and my background is actually in GIS,” Bonnie Kelnberger, another task force member, said. “This is a really good deal. I say we go for it with what it is they plan to provide, particularly the interactive map viewer with data layers generated in the study that can be hosted by the county.”
The task force unanimously agreed to hire the Chesapeake Conservancy for the study at the cost of $27,450.
