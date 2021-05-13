Students in St. Mary’s have been earning an increased number of A’s and F’s compared to the pre-pandemic marking period, while also garnering a decreased number of B’s, C’s and D’s.
Superintendent Scott Smith said “St. Mary’s County public schools are being as upfront as we possibly can with how our kids are performing during the pandemic. … It’s not as good as we would have hoped.”
Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent of schools, and Alex Jaffurs, assessment and accountability officer, presented to the board what secondary school grades look like for the third marking period.
Montgomery pointed out the end of the third making period last year coincided with the pandemic and this year, students began returning to schools for in-person instruction for the third marking period after being fully virtual for the first two. She said the data being presented reflects math, English, science and social studies grades for sixth through 12th grade.
“There is an interesting trend” also followed by “all the desegregated cohorts including students who are economically disadvantaged, African Americans and students with disabilities,” Jaffurs said. “It is that we had more A’s and F’s in this third quarter than we did in the pre-pandemic third quarter. … We also had less B’s, C’s and D’s at the same time.”
Smith mentioned students with disabilities saw “substantially more A’s,” during this year’s third marking period. “A lot of the support looks like it really has hit home in some of the instructional models we are using through distance learning.” He added among students with disabilities, there were only 24 more F’s compared to the pre-pandemic third quarter.
“Twice as many F’s is better than what what we were saying at first,” the superintendent said, reminding they originally thought they had three times as many F’s.
Montgomery mentioned present steps of support, including working with schools to create opportunities for recovering failing grades.
“Teachers have flexibility to go back to the first and second marking period to allow for the recovery,” she said.
Jaffurs said online tutors and success coaches have also been made available through Edgenuity, a virtual learning platform used by some students.
As far as future steps for support, Montgomery said the school system is providing summer school options to “every St. Mary’s County public schools student in grades pre-K through 12.” Students will have options to participate in face-to-face instruction, virtual synchronous instruction or self-paced asynchronous instruction.
Additionally, Jaffurs said voluntary “boost” educational platforms will be available for students to enrich learning or prepare for the next school year.
