St. Mary's superintendent doesn't answer questions about school year's progress

As the school year wraps up, board members agreed to recap what this year was like, although the superintendent was mum on the topic when asked recently.
After requesting interview questions through email, Superintendent Scott Smith responded, “I am not interested in doing an interview of this type for the Enterprise” five days later. The school system does not have a public information officer unlike entities including local government, health department, sheriff’s office and St. Mary’s College of Maryland, which all have a couple of people or an entire department dedicated to distributing information from its employees to the news media.
When The Enterprise asked Smith for an explanation to the rejection, he said through an email, “I am not interested in being profiled in the Enterprise nor responding to a series of loaded questions.”
Here are the questions he received and declined to answer:
1. How would you describe the 2019-20 school year?
2. Did the adjusted graduation turn out the way you imagined?
3. Do you know if all the graduating seniors walked?
4. The budget was recently finalized and the commissioners gave less than expected, again. Do you think the county commissioners see the public schools as a priority?
5. They gave $58,000 after you requested $5.4 million for the CARES relief fund. How did that make you feel?
6. Was the school system able to give every student a laptop who requested one?
7. There’s an effort to give every student a laptop. How long has that been in the works and why didn’t it happen sooner?
8. You said about 90% of SMCPS students accessed online learning. What happens to the other 10%?
9. For Edgenuity/Imagine Learning, is participation all that’s required?
10. Do teachers assign work outside of Edgenuity/Imagine Learning?
11. Will Edgenuity/Imagine learning be used if online learning continues next school year?
12. Do you know what next school year is going to look like? Do you have an idea of a starting date?
13. Have you seen any ideas in MSDE’s recovery plan draft that could be a possibility? (alternating between in-person and online, for example).
“Over the years, we had a great relationship with news media. The superintendent had an open-door policy, just open, transparent,” board member Mary Washington, who’s been on the board for over 20 years, said during a Monday phone interview.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, noted the changes in the last four or five days for Smith and the rest of the school system after the governor announced the state moving into phase two of the state’s reopening plan.
“I know since Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) press conference on Wednesday, they have been hustling,” she said, adding that students started cleaning out their lockers and employees have been instructed to return to work this week.
“Well, the superintendent runs the school [system] and it would be very premature, in my part, to second-guess what he wants. It’s probably all I can say,” board member Jim Davis said.
Davis said the board worked closely with the superintendent during the school closures, and the virtual learning appeared to work out well. Though a starting date for next school year has not been determined, Davis said he hopes it can be in September.
Speaking for himself, Davis said, “if you look at the specifics, that 60 or 70% of the deaths in the county are from elderly people and nursing homes.” He added that he hopes leaders take into account the “risk-benefit” when deciding to bring the “youngsters back in the classroom.”
At-home learning forced students to learn online through school programs, if they had the devices and internet to do so. The school system passed out hundreds of laptops, weeks after schools were closed in March, to some and sent paper packets to others. Through the CARES Act relief fund, the school system wanted to purchase thousands of laptops in an effort to have devices for every St. Mary’s public school student. However, the county commissioners so far have only given a fraction of the school system’s request.
Washington said the effort to provide students with laptops isn’t new. “We had talked about that years and years ago to have laptops for every kid,” she said. But they never had the money to do so, she added.
Instead, the superintendent and school board continued to spend millions replacing textbooks over the last decade, including $567,942 last month for new social studies books.
The unopposed school board candidate said the preparations for next school year is a “mammoth undertaking,” but Smith “has a plan for sure.”
No such plan has yet been announced to the public.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said none of them could have predicted the coronavirus pandemic.
“But we long understood the ability of students to utilize tech for the educational system is paramount and that has manifested in us contracting to have different programs to supplement school curriculum access … if they have those resources,” she said. “Now we see that extends to everyone having the same platform to use.”
Allen said handing laptops to every student like textbooks “isn’t just our future, that is our here and now, and we have to find a way to make that happen.”
The school system was depending on more than $2 million from the state’s education department to help buy laptops for everyone, but Allen said they have not yet received that money.
Liz Purcell Leskinen, the state’s education association UniServ director for St. Mary’s teachers, said she doesn’t want to discount the loss and fear caused by the coronavirus but acknowledges the positives this school year has brought, like teachers’ ability to adapt to at-home learning.
“It has been a once in a lifetime opportunity in my career as a public educator” because the school board, parents, elected officials and the rest of the community had a chance to see “the devotion, the commitment and the innovation that public educators apply every day of the week.”
She added she has never been more proud as a public educator to make the adjustments work for families.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews