There have been some good things and some bad things, but St. Mary’s public schools seem to be in pretty good shape.
That was the message from Superintendent Scott Smith, who went over the highs and lows during his annual state of the schools report March 23 at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.
“Based on the [Maryland] report card itself, the majority of our schools are 4-star schools, which I equate to a B,” Smith said following the one-hour briefing. “I think we are a good, solid B right now. We have the potential, and with some hard work I know we’ll get back into the A range, but there are things we have to work through. I feel really good about our school system, I really do, particularly because of the strength of the people we have in it right now.”
The event was attended by county commissioners, school administrators and representatives from local organizations, while gifted students sat at each table.
“We need to celebrate that the pandemic is over and that COVID is more or less in the rear view mirror,” Smith said in his opening statements, “and we can come together as people.”
A buffet lunch including herb-crusted grilled beef tenderloin, roast chicken in a white wine sauce, vegan stuffed peppers, wild mushroom risotto, layered fruit tarts and salted butterscotch panna cotta was prepared by Forrest center teacher Amanda Granados and her culinary students. Entertainment was provided by the Leonardtown High School Jazz Band.
A 16-page annual report — “If you’re not [familiar] with it, it’s a nice little preview of what’s going on in St. Mary’s County Public Schools,” Smith said — was placed at each seat.
“The [report] also talks about system initiatives. Not all the system initiatives; that would be a book this thick,” Smith said, holding his fingers a few inches apart, “but specific system initiatives that people might not be aware of, and they’re not necessarily instructional initiatives.”
He also spoke about the school’s partnerships with various local organizations such as the sheriff’s office and health department.
He also stressed that safety is a chief concern and that, “We’re ultimately looking at how we can make our schools as safe as they can possibly can be, because that is a very prevalent conversation we’re seeing.”
He also said the school system’s budget was in good shape.
“We’re not really going to have a conversation about the budget, except to say thank you very much to our county commissioners and county administrator for the way things have gone,” Smith said. “If you want to ask a question about the budget, we can talk about it, but overall we’re in good shape and we’re going to be able to make everything work for next year.”
Smith also took time out to encourage parents to talk to their kids.
“Ask your kids questions,” he said. “Don’t be afraid of them. I know they are intimidating. Teenagers are scary. But ask them about their program. Ask them why they’re in that program. Ask their plans after graduation.”
He also made sure to single out his staff of 1,500, about 800 of whom are classified as support staff.
“That’s the staff that the Kirwan Commission and the Blueprint for Maryland just didn’t include, but school doesn’t happen without bus drivers or maintenance people or operations and lunch doesn’t get prepared if you don’t have food service," he said. "Buildings are not as safe as they can be without maintenance or security personnel.”
He also touted the public school system’s brand-new website.
“We’re trying desperately to make sure we’re communicating to the general population about all of the stuff that’s going on in the schools,” he said, “because the school system of 2023 is not the school system of 2013 or 2003. It really is different.”
He heralded the new starting teacher salary of $52,452 heading into the 2023-2024 school year.
“That is up year over year over year and getting us toward the Kirwan Blueprint goal of $60,000 to start,” said Smith, who added that the average teacher stays in the county’s school system for 13.2 years. “It’s the best salary we’ve ever been able to get to in St. Mary’s public schools and that’s just the start. In the game of Life board game, that’s the first square.”
But on the flip-side, Smith said he is losing more and more teachers each year.
“The biggest challenge we have is that I believe for the last decade we have discouraged our best and brightest from considering a profession in education,” he said. “When you see someone who’s a really gifted educator, that is their truest passion, [but] I’ve lost more teachers this year to industry related to the [Navy] base than I ever have. They’re leaving a classroom to go into an office and I don’t know long-term if that’s going to be satisfying.”
Smith added the public school system has lost 200 to 300 kids out of early childhood and another 150-200 high school students from the pandemic “and it’s a challenge. We’re going to really have to work to get things back on track.”
He also said that 31-32% of students before the pandemic qualified for free and reduced meals based on family income, but that percentage is now 40% of students.
“That is more than 7,000 public school students who are at or below the national federal poverty line,” he said.
But Smith stressed that coming out of COVID-19 is a big deal.
“Right now we’ve gotten to the other side of the pandemic and we’re still intact,” he said. “You see we’re pretty much the same school system we were when we went into it. We’re probably just more connected than we’ve ever been.”