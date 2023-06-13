When Dorothy Birch received an email from Molly Moore of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society to call her about a proposal, Birch thought she was going to be asked to help out at a summer camp.
“Oh, I wonder if they need me to teach,” Birch said of her initial thoughts. “Which I would have welcomed. I only have two weeks of summer camp [scheduled], so I’ll take another gig.”
But Moore actually wanted to tell Birch that she had been named the 2023 Conservationist of the Year by the Southern Maryland Audubon Society for what a news release said was “her outstanding work training the future generation of conservationists.”
“She told me and I grinned from ear to ear and had no idea what to do with myself,” said Birch, who teaches the Natural Resources Management Program at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. “I was shocked and very happy.”
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society has been awarding the title for the past two decades to conservationists in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties and a small portion of Prince George’s County. Nominees are suggested by the group's board of directors, committee chairs and members.
Moore, who is the Southern Maryland Audubon Society president and a Charles County Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, said Birch’s class was one of those that helped plant a native plant garden at the Leonardtown public library.
“Just watching her in action, we were just amazed at how she inspired these students and also the depth of her knowledge of conservation and her work basically training future conservationists,” Moore said in an interview. “We said, ‘Really there’s nobody more important than the teachers that are training the future conservationists and this would be a fabulous person to honor.’ The more we worked with her group and her, the more convinced we became that she was a perfect choice for the award.”
“Dorothy has led this forward-thinking program for the past four years, training and inspiring our future conservationists, biologists, zoologists, landscape designers and others in fields where they will be instrumental in making their communities and the planet better places to thrive,” Southern Maryland Audubon Society Conservation Chair Robert Lukinic said in the release.
Birch, who has been teaching the class at the Forrest center for the past four years, said her class of 20 was full this year and there was a lengthy waiting list.
“The fact that we have live animals in the room I’m sure doesn’t make any difference,” the 45-year-old Dowell resident said, referring to frogs, snakes, rabbits, turtles and three aquariums, one of which houses an oyster reef. “We have all the tanks lined up around the edges of the room, so it looks like a little discovery room like they have at the Calvert Marine Museum, [which] we’re shamelessly copying.”
During the first year of the two-year course commitment, high school students lean about seasons, why moons change shape and affect life, geology, soils, erosion, agriculture, atmosphere issues and meteorology. The second year is centered primarily around water.
“I like to say that I have two years to teach the whole planet,” she said.
This year the high school students installed small-scale water pollution boxes at homes throughout Breton Bay and at the Leonardtown Wharf, and data is constantly uploading to the internet.
According to the release, Birch has a bachelor's degree in environmental science and a master's in environmental education, and has taught and observed nature and the environment in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Virginia and Maryland. She also is a trained Master Naturalist in both Maryland and Virginia.
When asked if she thought people were doing enough to help conserve the planet, Birch paused slightly.
“When you’re talking to a tree-hugging, bunny-loving, dirt-worshipper like myself, it’s never enough,” she said. “And we want to encourage that more in ways that are doable and fit into your lifestyle whatever that lifestyle is.”