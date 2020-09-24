A sea of red flooded the parking lot of St. Mary’s public schools’ central office where dozens of educators sported shirts that said “dedicated SMCPS educators even from a distance.”
Liz Purcell Leskinen, Maryland State Education Association’s UniServ director for the county, said while wearing the red shirt, members of St. Mary’s education association are here to thank the superintendent for halting the return plans.
It was moments before the start of Wednesday’s school board meeting, a week after Superintendent Scott Smith announced a COVID-19 outbreak and paused the return plan.
Leskinen said the group was initially going to voice to the school board their refusal to move forward with the student return plan, but a Monday night talk with Smith and Dale Farrell, director of human services, comforted a lot of staff.
“In other words, we’re not burning the house down today,” Sarah Penrod, EASMC’s new president, said while surrounded by boxes of pizza and snacks.
She said Monday’s meeting alleviated a lot of stress and the parking lot would have been filled with more members if it didn’t.
Tammy Payne, who voiced her concerns about returning students to buildings at the previous school board meeting, wasn’t sure what she was going to say for public comment that day.
The Leonardtown Middle School teacher said in the parking lot that although everything is not perfect, the school system addressed her concerns immediately. The same day she spoke at the board meeting two weeks ago, was the same day Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, paid her a visit to help, Payne said.
She spoke longer than the allowed three minutes at the last meeting’s public comment, but spent only a fraction of that time at the mic Sept. 23 to thank the school system.
“I can tell you, two weeks later, I am being heard,” she said.
Smith announced students will start returning to the building in October and all students will be back for hybrid instruction in November. Last week he said the return date was Nov. 2.
He said Sept. 23 that he learned a staff member at George Washington Carver Elementary tested positive for the virus Monday, Sept. 14, and by that Wednesday he was told 11 employees tested positive and 30 employees from six school buildings were quarantined.
The rest of Smith’s presentation detailed how frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned multiple times a day and what classrooms will look like when students return.
A video showed desks were taped off to signify where a student could not sit, stickers were placed on walls and floors to keep kids six feet apart and students were dismissed one row at a time at the end of class.
Three out of four students agreed to ride the bus to school, but buses will only operate at 30% capacity.
Smith also announced the state department is offering $10 million in grants to school systems who return students in person for the first semester. He said a special meeting is scheduled Sept. 30 to talk more about it.
A few other educators and a parent spoke that evening while the rest of EASMC members listened to the meeting on YouTube outside the building.
David Kirk of Hollywood, a parent, said he felt better after listening to Smith’s updates and didn’t have to read the rest of his written statement. He did add the school system should think about ventilation and mask enforcement.
Pat Gronert, an air and space teacher at Chopticon, asked “how are you going to keep high schoolers six feet apart in hallways” and noted the need for disinfectant spray.
Sharon Page, a nurse at Hollywood Elementary, suggested St. Mary’s have a virtual academy for students who cannot return for underlying health conditions.
And Kristie Mattingly, a special education teacher at Benjamin Banneker Elementary, asked questions like “how do you teach children with sensory challenges to wear masks?”
Karin Bailey, chair of the board, said at the beginning of the meeting there have been unfair comments on social media about the return plan and that the board supports the superintendent’s decisions.
She added that compared to other counties, St. Mary’s staff is “knocking it out of the park.”
