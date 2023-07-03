Ryan Hatch, a rising junior at Leonardtown High School, was recently named the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Maryland’s Fifth District by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) for his piece titled "Smiles For Me."
Ryan Hatch of California, left, chats with Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) June 20 after winning the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Maryland’s Fifth District.
OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN STENY HOYER PHOTO
OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN STENY HOYER PHOTO
Ryan Hatch works on graphic design at his California home.
PHOTO BY CHELSEA HATCH
Ryan Hatch showed some artistic flair even at the age of 5 with this drawing of Shrek.
Ryan Hatch received plenty of accolades when he was recently announced as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Maryland’s Fifth District by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
The rising Leonardtown High School junior will have his artwork titled “Smiles On Me” displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year along with other winning submissions from districts across the country.
There were 122 submissions received from the 5th District during this year’s contest.
“I was just wigging out,” the 16-year-old St. Mary's County resident said during a telephone interview.
Hatch of California was congratulated by Hoyer during an informal get-together June 20 in Washington that included breakfast and a showing of the winners’ artwork on a big screen.
“I am always impressed by the talent and skill of young people in our district,” Hoyer said in a news release. “I look forward to ‘Smiles on Me’ being displayed in the Capitol for visitors and leaders alike to admire and enjoy.”
And the longtime politician emerged from the conversation with a lesson in pop culture.
“I did teach him what grills were, which was really cool,” said Hatch, referring to the jeweled dental work on one of the smiles in his collage. “He had no idea what that was.”
Hatch also added that Hoyer “really liked the small details” in his piece.
Hatch said he received inspiration for the 16-by-16-inch piece — which consists of 36 different smiles, six each on six rows — from a discography of a Frank Ocean album.
“A lot of my inspiration comes from music in general,” he said, adding that he will listen to music while he works and that his work often reflects the type of music he’s listening to.
Hatch said he created the piece using mechanical and colored pencils, white Posca pen, black and white acrylic paint, black alcohol marker, and black and red ballpoint pen. He added it took him about 30 hours over a 3-week span to finish the piece.
“As I began working on the piece, I only wanted to distort one smile and leave the rest as unaffected,” Hatch said in the release. “But as I began incorporating these personal metaphors, I realized I was adding more and more of them. Life is about the growth and change and not the final destination. We all have different perspective. And life is perspective. Because to me that’s what life is all about. Change and perspective.”
He said he drew from random smiles on Pinterest as well as from 032C and Vice magazines.
Curiously, he didn’t even realize he had entered the contest. He originally submitted the piece along with other high school students from St. Mary’s County to be exhibited at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center and was unaware he needed to sign to not be in the congressional competition.
“It was kind of funny because I didn’t know it was a part of the application,” he said, “so I didn’t really think about it much.”
He realized something was up when he received an email a few weeks later that said, “You won.”
“I was like, ‘What is this?’ and I just clicked on it and it told me I had just won the competition and I was just wigging out,” he said. “It was really cool feeling.”
Still disbelieving, he even went do far as to call Hoyer’s office.
“I was just, ‘Wow,’” he said. “It was a really cool way to find out what I’d won.”
The Congressional Art Competition provides members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts. Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors who come to the Capitol and by members of Congress every day.
After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities determine the winner.