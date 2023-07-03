Ryan Hatch received plenty of accolades when he was recently announced as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Maryland’s Fifth District by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).

The rising Leonardtown High School junior will have his artwork titled “Smiles On Me” displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year along with other winning submissions from districts across the country.


  

