Rock removal project

St. Mary's County will be removing rocks that it installed in the Potomac River from 2007 to 2009. The removal is an attempt to stabilize the south end of the beach at Piney Point Lighthouse. 

 St Mary's County photo

An effort to stabilize the south end of the beach at the Piney Point Lighthouse was approved by the St. Mary's County commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

Jim Gotsch, director of public works and transportation, requested permission to move some funds around to facilitate a request of neighbors of the lighthouse park's beach. 

