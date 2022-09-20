An effort to stabilize the south end of the beach at the Piney Point Lighthouse was approved by the St. Mary's County commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Jim Gotsch, director of public works and transportation, requested permission to move some funds around to facilitate a request of neighbors of the lighthouse park's beach.
Gotsch said the neighbors believe that a rock wall in the Potomac River that was built by the county from 2007 to 2009 impeded the transfer of sand from the north end to the south end of the beach. An environmental consultant does not believe there is enough sand on the north side to stabilize the south, according to a board document, but Gotsch wanted to give it a try while a living shoreline project is designed over the next 12 to 18 months.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked where the rocks would be moved. Gotsch said they would be added to another area where rocks are located behind the beach.
The shoreline has suffered from substantial beach erosion for over 100 years, according to a board document.
The county received notice in June that it was awarded a $1.93 million grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation. Those funds won't be necessary if the rock removal works, Gotsch said. The county received permission from the Maryland Department of the Environment to remove the rocks, a board document states.
With the grant, along with a local match of $132,730, the county would construct approximately 1,100 feet of living shoreline and enhance nearly two-thirds of an acre of tidal wetlands to combat ongoing shoreline erosion issues and habitat deficiencies associated with the park.
In other news, the commissioners approved a $29,952 grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. The funds will be used for radio advertising in an attempt to recruit deputies and correctional officers, according to sheriff's office fiscal manager Lotti Bell.
Interim Assistant Sheriff David Yingling said, "We'll flood regional markets" highlighting the achievements of the sheriff's office.
The commissioners also approved a resolution to allocate $231,265 in proceeds from a bond sale that closed on May 12, 2020. The funds will be used for improvements at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport in California.