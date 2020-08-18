Students in St. Mary’s will continue to be served meals despite the at-home learning model for the upcoming school year.
The school board approved to increase its fiscal 2021 budget with half a million dollars to support the food program.
Meals will be offered at all school locations and will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will be given two-days worth of breakfast and lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Meals are no longer free to all. Families who are not part of the free plan under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program will pay full or a reduced prices.
Parents can pre-order meals online and pick it up the same day, Megan Doran, director of food and nutrition, said.
“It really helps us with our ability to plan ahead,” she said.
Parents can order meals from the school building as well and pick them up the same day. Students’ names and ID numbers must be presented during the ordering process.
The pickup does not have to be at the child’s home school. If children attend separate schools, parents or guardians can grab all meals from one location.
Board member Mary Washington asked if a neighbor or family member can grab the meals when a parent or guardian is unavailable.
Doran said the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program requires it be a parent or guardian. However, Doran said St. Mary’s school employees will review the situation on a case-by-case basis.
Superintendent Scott Smith said they have been stressing all staff return to work during talks of reopening schools “so that we can make all these individual connections with people. So that we can communicate multiple mobile ways.”
Cash will not be accepted during pickup and all meals will be served cold with instructions to heat up food that is intended to be hot.
Participants are expected to park and walk to the designated areas instead of staying in the car for meal services. The same-day pickup and pre-order customers will have separate areas.
“For the pre-ordering system, we can verify that the students are SMCPS students, that their student ID number is correct and we can also verify their meal status,” Doran said. “With the same-day pickup, that process is going to take a little bit longer.”
St. Mary’s food services' budget was described as “self-sustaining” by Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, during the Aug. 12 meeting. However, that was not possible during the pandemic. In fact, they expect a $500,000 deficit for the first quarter.
She asked the board to shift $500,000 of food services fixed charges to the budget.
“And that $500,000 is a result of budgetary savings recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020,” McCourt said.
For more information on online ordering, visit https://smcps.nutrislice.com/.