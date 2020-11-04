The law could soon be changed to exempt local volunteer fire departments and rescue squads from paying recordation taxes in St. Mary’s County.
While going over legislative updates with St. Mary’s County commissioners at a meeting on Tuesday, David Weiskopf, county attorney, said Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) brought forth a new bill proposal for the St. Mary’s state delegation to push through Annapolis.
The bill, Weiskopf said, would exempt volunteer fire departments and rescue squads from paying a recordation tax, after the commissioners voted to request the amendment to the tax code.
Colvin explained the impetus of the action, saying the recordation tax is “a tax that you pay when you get a loan. ... The request came about because Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Valley Lee is building a much needed new building to fit equipment and keep their people safe.”
The commissioner went on to say the department is being charged $84,000 in recordation taxes.
“The state collects those taxes by law … and then the money is given directly back to the county and the vast majority of it into our general operating fund,” Colvin said, adding, “It seems wrong to me that we would build our operating fund off of taxing our volunteer fire departments and rescue squads.”
He pointed out “every commissioner on this board voted to support the legislation,” so “if we are able to get it passed through Annapolis that means future boards won’t be able to charge recordation tax.”
The problem is, though, “that doesn’t return the money” to Valley Lee, Colvin said. “They asked for that money back … to be able to operate and provide services to the community.” He noted they are the only facility with a “combined fire department and rescue squad together.”
Colvin said commissioners have the authority to return the funds but was told he did not “have the three votes needed in order to return the money to the volunteer fire department.”
“I’m not saying I disagree,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “But it’s about fairness, the Bay District paid it for their [building] and Mechanicsville paid it for their [building.]”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R), claimed he “wholeheartedly supports” Colvin on his effort to return the money.
“The EMS system is collapsing right in front of us … every dime needs to be put back into this system so they can provide life-saving measures,” O’Connor said, before mentioning he was “very very disappointed” and “tired of the right thing not being done.”
O’Connor made the recommendation EMT’s or paramedics that work for the county government be given administrative leave to “go ahead and get them” in the seat “to provide services on a volunteer basis.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made the motion for “four paid hours” off be granted to those employees to use for “volunteer community service” between Oct. 10 and Dec. 31, with other commissioners approving.
Other updates discussed
Commissioners approved several updates Weiskopf made based on the joint hearing held with the St. Mary’s County delegation.
Regarding the building excise tax, the attorney said, “The delegation had made some suggestions about phasing it in, terminating the development impact fee and grandfathering citizens with a building permit. … We put that language in.”
Weiskopf said with the request to allow golf carts on a county road, “The delegation suggested coming up with a way to give county commissioners some broader authority to designate county streets as being golf cart accessible.”
Hewitt inquired if that would include other vehicles such as dirt bikes or ATVs, but O’Connor confirmed it would not and mentioned residents would have to follow motor vehicle laws.
“Sen. [Jack] Bailey brought forward a prohibition of tobacco products in schools,” Weiskopf shared, before requesting commissioners approve supporting the legislation, which was brought forward last year but failed to make it through Annapolis.
