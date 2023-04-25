The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women honored the 2023 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman during the Women’s History Month Banquet on March 18.

Tomorrow’s Woman for 2023 is Alexandra Williams, a junior at Chopticon High School who is in her second year in the Teaching Academy of Maryland at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center. She is an Honor Society student with a 4.0 GPA.