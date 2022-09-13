It didn't come until the last speaker on the last item of Tuesday's St. Mary's County commissioners' meeting, but Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) spoke about health care-related staff shortages that have affected two local providers.
Guy said that while attending a recent meeting the Tri-County Council of Maryland's veterans committee, he found out that the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is only 63% occupied due to staff shortages. Guy said the shortages included registered nurses, maintenance and food preparatory workers. He said people are not applying for jobs, especially in the latter two categories.
Also while attending a recent Leadership Southern Maryland meeting, Guy said he learned from a budget employee at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital that the Leonardtown hospital is almost 30 nurses short.
"Everybody's having the same kind of problem," he said, a result that started during the pandemic for various reasons.
In other news, also during commissioners' time, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted that he was participating remotely due to his whole family coming down with COVID-19.
"We avoided it for two-plus years," he said, noting his family contracted the virus after his son caught it from another student while at preschool.
Colvin noted an interesting aspect of the coronavirus was the symptoms were varied amongst his household. His son had a fever, while Colvin had "the worst sore throat ever" along with a cough and nasal symptoms and his wife had body aches.
"I'm doing great," Colvin said. "I'm just about over it."
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved another $100,000 allocation from their federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The newest approval includes $60,000 for 12 sports leagues and $40,000 for automatic external defibrillators at county parks.
Responding to questions from Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), Interim Recreation and Parks Director Arthur Shepherd noted that the sports organizations will have to request the funding and the AEDs will be located "in a secured space" inside park restrooms.
With the allocations, $258,145 in ARPA funds remain.
Finance Director Jeannett Cudmore noted that the new commissioner board will be sworn into office on Dec. 5 following the Nov. 8 general election. The board will hear capital improvement project changes during a presentation on Dec. 6, Cudmore said.
Bridge replacement on the way
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted 4-0 with Commissioner John O'Connor (R) absent to approve a supplemental agreement with the Maryland Department of Transportation to replace the Cornfield Harbor Bridge.
Located on Cornfield Harbor Drive in Scotland just west of Point Lookout State Park, the bridge was built in 1970 and received a replacement timber deck in 2008, according to a board document.
The $2 million project includes a 20% local match of $453,200 from St. Mary's County. Design is slated for fiscal 2023 with construction in fiscal 2025.
The commissioners also approved a public hearing for changes to the new solar "major" ordinance that was adopted on March 1. A public hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 and involves a request for conditional use approval by the board of appeals when prime agricultural or other environmentally important soils are present in a rural preservation district.
In response to a question from Colvin, land use and growth management director Bill Hunt said that farmers who install solar panels on their property would likely not be affected because the ordinance deals with major solar projects.
Morgan noted that the General Assembly recently increased the percentage of solar power that is required from 3% to 15%.
Guy noted that the St. Mary's County Fair is coming up from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 22-25.