A shortage of staff was one of the topics of the St. Mary's school board on May 11, and it's not going away anytime soon, according to school officials.
Dale Farrell, chief of staff, noted the school system has about 80 vacancies currently.
The system has been allowed to approve conditional certifications for those with a bachelor's degree but no teaching certificate, he said.
For the current school year, the system has 76 teachers with conditional certification, which lasts for two years.
These have been on the rise since 2004, when the system had less than five, he said. As recently as 2017, St. Mary's only had 19.
"It's harder and harder to find fully-certified teachers," he said.
Farrell said the local system processed 140 new certifications this school year and 245 renewals. Teachers have 10 years to obtain advanced proficiency, he said.
"We have to reorient our organization to recognize this new absolute reality, which is we're going to be drawing people in who don't have the traditional model," Superintendent Scott Smith said.
The state needs about 5,000 teachers or more each year and is only producing about 1,300 or so, he said.
"Higher education is to blame. They are not orienting themselves to meet the market demand, period," Smith said.
"Everybody could have seen and has seen this coming for the past three decades," he added. "And we have the Blueprint for Maryland's Future [law] that exacerbates this problem."
"And [this Blueprint effort] was led by the former head of the University of Maryland system. Thank you, Dr. [William "Brit"] Kirwan," board vice chair Cathy Allen added.
Farrell noted the school system will be hosting an informational session for prospective employees on Wednesday, May 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, located at 23595 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown.
Among the vacancies, 25 are in food service, 22 are in special education and 12.5 are in instruction, Farrell said.
In regard to housing for new teachers, Allen said, "It's incredibly difficult to find a one-bedroom apartment."
"We need to buy a hotel and make it into apartments or something," Farrell said.
"There are a couple available," Smith added.
Farrell noted that anyone in the area who would like to rent a room to a teacher can contact the school system's human resources department, which keeps a housing list. "Teachers are fantastic renters," Smith said.
Farrell noted that, for the next two years, retired teachers can return to the profession without an earnings limitation.
Sex education curriculum criticized
During public comment, Callaway resident and District 1 school board candidate Dorothy Andrews questioned a proposed health curriculum that includes sex education, which was recently posted on the school system's website.
"Why is masturbation something fifth-graders have to learn?" Andrews asked. "Why is pregnancy testing even taught in eighth grade?"
She said there were terms included in the proposed curriculum for sixth-through-eighth grades that she had to look up. "It was very uncomfortable reading the definitions," she said.
Andrews cited statistics from the Maryland Department of Education and the College of Southern Maryland that the percentage of homeschooled students in Southern Maryland has increased 74% in the past five years and there are now more than 4,500 homeschooled students in the region.
"The question for the public school administration is: Why?" Andrews said.
Andrews will face Karolyn Bender and Marsha L. Williams in the July 19 primary, with the two top vote-getters advancing to November's general election in the non-partisan District 1 school board race.
Emergency services curriculum expanded
In other news, school staff noted the system will be expanding emergency services course offerings from one year to two beginning with the 2023-2024 school year in accord with a state requirement.
Next year's seniors will still be able to do a one-year program.
Allen said she is "really pleased you're breaking it out into two years."
Emergency services classes are currently offered at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, but the system may move them to the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, Farrell said.
The next school board meeting is May 25 at 6 p.m.