A $15,000 settlement for a former St. Mary’s College of Maryland employee who is now deputy health director for the St. Mary’s County Health Department was approved on Dec. 1 by the Maryland Board of Public Works.
The board approved the settlement, which was related to a complaint Kyle K. Bishop filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission related to her time at the college. St. Mary’s College recommended approval of the settlement, according a board of public works document.
Susan Dyer, board of trustees chair of St. Mary’s College, told Southern Maryland News the complaint involved the hiring of Derek Young as dean of students and a conversation President Tuajuanda Jordan had with Bishop about the position.
Although Dyer said Jordan selected the most qualified person for the job, a statement that she made to Bishop in 2020 was inappropriate and not germane to the hiring process. According to Dyer, Jordan told Bishop that a Black person would be better for the position due to racial strife that occurred in the United States in 2020.
Bishop is white, and Jordan and Young are Black.
Jordan declined to comment for this story.
Bishop, who did not respond to an email for comment for this story, was hired as deputy health officer by St. Mary’s County in August 2020, replacing longtime employee Tracy Kubinec.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Bishop began working at St. Mary’s College as assistant director of counseling and psychological services in 2008, became director of that department in 2013 and was named executive director of the wellness center in 2015. She became assistant dean of students and deputy Title IX coordinator in 2017 before leaving the college in August 2020.
Bishop has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Mary’s College and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Johns Hopkins University, according to smchd.org.