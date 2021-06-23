Maryland school systems with higher percentages of students in virtual learning had lower attendance rates and lower rates of students passing their coursework since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those were the results of a study on the impact of virtual learning in Maryland schools revealed during a Tuesday presentation to the Maryland State Board of Education.
Data from the third quarter of last school year, which encompassed January to April, was used to compile the report presented by Dara Shaw, the executive director of the office of research and strategic data.
Research over the term found that systems with higher rates of in-person attendance saw more students with higher success rates in passing math and English courses.
Shaw also said that attendance wasn’t the only factor — even when students did show up virtually, they had issues turning in their course work.
Teachers also reported having issues with getting in contact with students about their missing coursework, Shaw said.
The presentation also delved into the perspective of teachers and the effect virtual learning had on students.
A study from the Rand Corporation found that remote schooling led to less instructional time and curriculum coverage, according to the presentation.
The study itself stated that teachers found assignment incompletion and absenteeism was twice as high for fully virtual students compared to their peers that attended in person.
A McKinsey and Company study found that a majority of teachers felt their teaching was less effective in the virtual environment.
Over half of respondents rated virtual learning least effective compared to in-person instruction, compared to just 5% that found it to be most effective.
Studies on student learning were just as negative on virtual learning. Several cited lower course grades for students in virtual learning compared to previous years, with low-income, English-language learners and hispanic students being hurt the most.
“The result is that achievement gaps between groups get bigger,” Shaw said during the presentation.
The findings are significant, as some 400,000 students in the state did not return to class despite the reopening of schools to in-person instruction earlier this year, which was a “continued concern” for Karen Salmon, outgoing state superintendent of schools.
The presentation was preceded by an update from Salmon on efforts to prepare for in-person instruction for the coming school year. All 24 school systems have indicated at least some plans to go back to full-time, in-person instruction this fall.
Given the amount of students coming back to classes, Salmon said it was important to have regional mental health centers ready to go by the time school starts this September.
School board members also heard presentations on a two-year, three-phased plan to address the impact of interrupted instruction on students.
Newly released data to the Maryland Report Card website, which includes data on educator qualifications and other information, was also presented to the board on Tuesday. That information is available at https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/.
