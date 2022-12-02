The state of Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Commission of St. Mary's County for repeated overflows of sewage into the waters of the state, including in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.
The complaint, which was filed in St. Mary's County Circuit Court on Dec. 1, seeks civil penalties and an injunction ordering the public utility to stop sewage overflows and to perform the necessary corrective action.
Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) filed the suit on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The suit notes that 58 overflows have occurred from MetCom sewer system since 2017, including nine this year.
The vast majority of the overflows have been from either the Piney Point or Pine Hill Run sanitary districts in the southern part of the county, as detailed in the suit.
State law requires a discharge permit for each overflow of a pollutant. Exceptions include those of 50 gallons or less that are cleaned up within hour or those on impervious surfaces that are cleaned up.
“We have charged MetCom with multiple violations of the most fundamental laws that protect public health and the environment,” Frosh said in a press release. “Releasing raw sewage could not be more dangerous. We will hold them accountable.”
Two counts — overflow and discharge without a permit — with multiple alleged infractions in each are outlined in the suit.
In an email, George Erichsen, executive director of MetCom, said, “All sanitary sewer overflows that occur are reported to the state within 24 hours as required by the code of Maryland regulations as well as the local health department. Measures taken to minimize the impact of the discharge are also reported and any corrective/remedial actions that may be required above what was already accomplished are completed under the supervision and in cooperation with the Maryland Department of the Environment.”