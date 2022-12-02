The state of Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Commission of St. Mary's County for repeated overflows of sewage into the waters of the state, including in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. 

The complaint, which was filed in St. Mary's County Circuit Court on Dec. 1, seeks civil penalties and an injunction ordering the public utility to stop sewage overflows and to perform the necessary corrective action. 


