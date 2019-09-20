Three suggested amendments to the St. Mary’s County open meetings law were glossed over during a briefing on more than 20 legislative proposals during the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday afternoon, garnering little discussion.
Proposed as three separate draft bills, the revisions would exempt subcommittees from meeting openly, and would allow county government officials to discuss legal counsel, the investment of public funds and cybersecurity in closed session — all permissible under the state’s open meetings law, which Maryland’s 22 other counties and Baltimore city follow.
St. Mary’s is the only Maryland county with its own open meetings law, and it is considered more restrictive on government by disallowing more types of meetings from occurring behind closed doors.
Another proposed amendment would subject the St. Mary’s County Library board, the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission and the St. Mary’s County Housing Authority board to the county’s sunshine law rather than the less-stringent provisions of the state’s open meetings act, and would encourage the use of new technology among county boards, although officials from those agencies maintain they already follow the county’s law.
The county commissioners intend to take a position on the proposals next Tuesday before passing them off to the St. Mary’s County state delegation for review on Oct. 1 ahead of the General Assembly’s 2020 session.
“The devil’s in the details on stuff like that,” Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) said Wednesday, noting the St. Mary’s delegation had not yet discussed the bills.
“I’m for transparency, so some of the open meetings stuff is a good idea,” Morgan said, referring to the draft bill requested by commissioners Eric Colvin (R) and John O’Connor (R) to add specific other county boards to the act.
That move would encourage the boards to join BoardDocs, county government’s public database, and televise or livestream their meetings. After a controversial drag queen story hour event held at the Lexington Park library branch in June, the library board was asked by the commissioners to begin televising their meetings; this week, the board held its first live-streamed meeting in the commissioners’ meeting room.
“We’re perfectly happy to be included,” Michael Blackwell, library director, said Wednesday, adding that although the library system is not officially a county agency, the board has “always abided by” the county’s more restrictive open meetings law, following its guidelines on executive session, which currently only allows closed session discussion for most county boards on litigation, collective bargaining, personnel matters, distribution of police forces during public safety emergencies, cost estimates for capital projects and real property acquisition or disposition.
MetCom Director George Erichsen concurred: “We already follow the St. Mary’s County open meetings act — our meetings are recorded, our minutes are on our website … as is our agenda. For us, there’s no change.”
However, MetCom uses its own in-house database, which is not available to the public, and materials up for discussion in MetCom board meetings are not posted online, “but those can be requested any time,” Erichsen said. “Anyone from the public that wants to see them, can.”
Erichsen questioned MetCom’s addition to the act under the definition of a “public agency,” when the quasi-governmental commission does not solicit or expend public funds.
A representative from the housing authority did not respond by press time.
Regarding the exemption of subcommittees, Morgan said “you can have it so restrictive that the board becomes almost unfunctional. Some of these boards might meet at a coffee shop or something like that, or might just be on a phone call between [two committee members] — we don’t want to encumber, we don’t want to put something so restrictive that they can’t function.”
But “when it comes down to it, we’re always gonna side on the side of transparency,” he added.
For county boards that have 10 members, for which a quorum would be six, “if they’ve got a subcommittee of three that’s just meant to go out and do research and then report back to the board itself, the way the [county law] is set up, they’ve actually got to meet in a public place, they’ve got to provide agenda notice,” county attorney David Weiskopf said during the commissioners’ meeting.
“For some of these, you know, smaller boards, it really just doesn’t make a lot of sense … maybe they just want to meet at Starbucks and go over stuff for an hour,” Weiskopf said. “Because they’re not doing anything they’re actually making a decision on.”
The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board has ruled on a number of complaints regarding subcommittees over the years, finding that a subcommittee is defined as a public body if its members are appointed by the chief executive authority of a local government, or by someone subject to the executive’s policy direction, and if it also includes at least two individuals who are not employed by the local government, according to the attorney general’s open meetings manual. A subcommittee would have to be less than a quorum to hold those meetings, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted.
“There’s no issue” in changing the county law, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said Wednesday. “As long as it’s in line with the state [law] … as long as there’s no contradiction there, it’s a county policy.”
Crosby added there were “very limited circumstances” under which county government officials are requesting permission to discuss in private session. “If we’re under cyberattack … the county doesn’t want to have the strategies to combat that discussed in an open forum,” he said.
Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) declined to comment on the requested bills before the lawmakers’ October meeting. Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
When meetings aren’t open to the public, “the sense that people have is, ‘OK, what’s going on? What is it that they don’t want me to know?’ That’s the big issue,” Roy Dyson, a former Democratic senator who helped craft the county’s open meetings act in 1976, said earlier this week.
“Almost everyone … runs on a platform of supporting open meetings — the word today is ‘transparent.’ Full transparency until they get elected, until they get appointed,” Dyson said, adding that he does not support any initiative that would weaken the county’s open meetings act.
