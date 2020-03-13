Maryland’s education department has made major changes to standardized tests.
Two St. Mary’s school officials told the school board Wednesday that the scoring system has been altered and a new science test is being rolled out.
The Maryland Integrated Science Assessments are transitioning to what they call a three-dimensional assessment. Initially, Maryland students can take up to three science courses — chemistry, physics and the required biology classes — before taking a graduation-required assessment. However, the new science test will only focus on biology.
Lisa Bachner, the school system’s director of curriculum and instruction, said they are rolling in the new assessment this May, but it will not count as a graduation requirement until 2023.
Alex Jaffurs, the school system’s assessment and accountability officer, gave updates to the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, or MCAP. The cut score for the test’s 10th grade English and Algebra 1 will be lowered to a 725 for all students.
Students are “required to score a 725 to meet the graduation rate,” Superintendent Scott Smith added. It used to be a 750.
However, the current juniors and seniors need to only participate in the MCAP English 10 and Algebra 1 tests if they have not already. They do not need to complete Bridge projects, an opportunity to retake the test, to meet the graduation requirement.
Students who are graduating in the 2021-2022 school years and beyond have to pass, or take the Bridge, the English and Algebra 1 tests.
“We will not get scores until the following January or February,” Smith said about the spring tests.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board asked what will the test look like and what is causing the holdup. Smith said it will be shorter, and the goal is to have a faster turnaround after working out the kinks.
Karin Bailey, chair of the board, said Karen Salmon, superintendent of Maryland public schools, “did a phenomenal job” pitching the MCAP changes to the state’s school board.
Members were proposing to raise the passing score requirement, before Salmon, who will be stepping down from her position in June, shut it down. Allen called the state board members proposals “unrealistic and inappropriate.” Bailey said the state superintendent even challenged the board members to show their transcripts to see how they would fair to the standardized test.
Jaffurs showed that students who have earned a 725 on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, the former state standardized test, have been successful in college. And students who earned a 750 are even more successful.
More specifically, those who scored between a 725 and 749, or earned a 3 on the test, in Algebra 1 had an average GPA 2.96. And those in that same range for 10th grade English had an average 3.14 GPA.
Those who scored a 4 on the Algebra 1 test have an average GPA of 3.34 and for English 10 have an average of 3.22.
Smith said scoring a 4 and 5 on the tests is equivalent to being graded a B and A. However, a 4 and 5 are what the state used to require as passing or proficient.
“They said to everybody in the state of Maryland, everything below a B isn’t proficient,” Smith said. He later called it elitist.
