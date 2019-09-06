St. Clement’s Island is often called Maryland’s birthplace — it’s where the state’s first colonists arrived on what’s now known as Maryland Day in 1634, establishing a settlement there after wresting the land from the Yaocomico Native Americans, and is thought to be where Father Andrew White celebrated the first Catholic Mass by English-speaking people in the New World.
But caring for the state park has been neglected by the state, local officials say, and now negotiations are progressing to hash out a new agreement regarding the small island’s maintenance, after a June meeting with state and county lawmakers brought the issue to the attention of Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The island was being maintained per a memorandum of understanding with the St. Clement’s Hundred, a community organization dedicated to preserving the island, and the Maryland Park Service, which functions under the umbrella of the state’s natural resources department.
That MOU, signed roughly 36 years ago, tasked the St. Clement’s Hundred and the state with sharing responsibility over maintenance of the pavilion surrounding the Blackistone Lighthouse and the 40-foot cross, said Mike Hutson, vice president of the St. Clement’s Hundred.
But “the state was not doing its due diligence” in its part of the agreement, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said in July. “They weren’t mowing the grass. It was to the point that the grass was knee high, everywhere, when we took children out there.”
The MOU is “a very productive agreement,” Hutson said, but added that “somewhere along the lines,” he became frustrated with what seemed to be a grow-not-mow mentality of the Maryland Park Service.
“If it wasn’t for the St. Clement’s Hundred and the passion we bring to the table in order to keep this [island] manicured and beautiful, it would grow up, and you wouldn’t even know you’re on an island,” Hutson said.
Nationally, some conservation groups have adopted “no-mowing” initiatives to support the growth of a location’s natural wild habitat.
“We need to be good stewards of the environment,” but “they didn’t post signs, they didn’t ask opinions,” Hutson said of the park service.
“Staff generally begin cutting grass in April and conclude late September/early October, spending one to two days a week on the island with crews of one to three employees,” Gregg Bortz, DNR spokesman said in an emailed response in June.
“We were told [one state employee] has two days a week out there mowing,” said Don Cropp, owner of Colony Builders, who restored Blackistone Lighthouse in 2008. “Well, we don’t see it. They’re always making excuses.”
But maintenance issues on the island aren’t new, Hutson said. The now-56-year-old would camp on the island as a child, and recalled “we had to mow grass just to be able to use” the grounds, he said.
“For years, it was really a forgotten place. For a long, long time,” he said.
The brunt of the work caring for the island fell to Bob Kopel, a member of the St. Clement’s Hundred who Hutson said “was the sole curator of the island for a long time,” before his age precluded him from continuing its maintenance.
“The big thing was the larger area that wasn’t being maintained, that was historically maintained by Mr. Kopel,” Hutson said.
“It’s gone to hell ever since” Kopel stopped his work there, Cropp said in June. “It’s been bad for the last three years.”
Cropp, who has in the past helped mow the island, sought answers from the state in April, after veterans from Charlotte Hall Veterans Home were brought to tour the island during its Black Diamond Disaster commemoration.
“We go out, and the grass was 18 inches high,” Cropp said, adding that he mowed it himself to make way for the veterans. Then Bailey, a retired natural resources police officer, organized a meeting on the island in June with DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, stakeholder groups and a number of county lawmakers, including the commissioner board and Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s).
“He really got on ‘em bad,” Cropp said.
Since that meeting, “DNR is definitely maintaining more of the island than what they had in the past,” Bailey said. “They’re gonna start the maintenance and upkeep earlier in the year, in March.”
Some disagreement arose about how to care for the island. St. Mary’s commissioners, along with Cropp, wanted the county to have more purview over its upkeep, and offered a proposal to the state “so that they were willing to undertake some of the state’s responsibility, if the state was not willing to fulfill its obligation, which is what was occurring,” Bailey said after a commissioners’ meeting in July.
“I give the commissioners kudos, but personally, it’s the state’s responsibility,” the state senator said.
Last month, an Aug. 13 letter from Bailey to Haddaway-Riccio, provided to The Enterprise, showed the senator’s frustration with a planned private meeting between Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) and the secretary concerning the island.
“We have made substantial progress on this issue,” Bailey wrote in the letter. “I have spoken with Delegate Matt Morgan, the remaining four commissioners of St. Mary’s County; the St. Clement’s Hundred; and the 7th District Optimist Club, and they have assured me that Commissioner Hewitt does not speak on their behalf regarding the issues surrounding St. Clement’s Island.”
Bailey declined this week to comment on the letter. Hewitt said the meeting was scheduled to get more answers for stakeholders who were unaware of developments surrounding the island’s maintenance, but he subsequently canceled the meeting after learning of Bailey’s letter, and called it a misunderstanding.
“I thought I was doing a constituent service, getting an answer for someone who hadn’t been able to get an answer,” Hewitt said last month.
As natural resources picks up its maintenance, a new memorandum of understanding is still being developed, and may expand the area designated for upkeep, Bailey said.
“It’s been a tremendous improvement,” Hutson said about the park service’s upkeep since the meeting.
“It’s sad that it had to [take] so much time, that went into getting it back to the way it was. But it’s wonderful what it is now,” he said.
