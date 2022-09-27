"We don't have enough funding yet to get the project started."
With those words, Maryland State Highway Administrator Tim Smith told state Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) that an upgrade of Route 5 at Great Mills and Indian Bridge roads is still a ways off.
"We've funded almost 60% of the project," Crosby said.
"We'll get back to you," Smith said.
State Senate Bill 291 provided $10 million for the project earlier this year and required it to be built by Jan. 1, 2025. Crosby also noted that Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) got $5 million for the $29 million project added as a federal earmark.
In regard to a future replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on Route 4 over the Patuxent River between Calvert and St. Mary's counties, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said that, after 12 years of his time on the board, only $2 million has been funded for the estimated $700 million project.
Maryland Transportation Director Jim Ports, who started in January, said only $1 million has been funded.
"It's not dysfunctional in any way. It's functionally obsolete, but not detrimental to the point it needs to be replaced," Ports said. He noted that the Harbor Tunnel-Canton Viaduct Bridge on Interstate 895 in Baltimore was literally crumbling before it was recently replaced.
"I talked to Hoyer a while back," Ports said. "There's not a lot you can do with a million dollars on a $700 million project. There just isn't."
As a point of clarification, state Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) said that a $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by U.S. Congress, but only $1 million of it has been dedicated to the bridge near Solomons.
On the positive side, Morgan thanked the state for a job it did on Thompson Corner Road. "It looks phenomenal. The residents couldn't be more happy," Morgan said, adding that it was "one of the worst roads in the county."
Morgan also asked when the widening project on Route 5 through Leonardtown would be complete.
Kim Tran, district engineer for the State Highway Administration, said, "We've had some challenges with this contractor." They are currently working on the north side of the road, she said. Final paving should begin in mid-October with a tentative completion sometime in November.
Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris asked about several projects, and noted the town grew at a 32% clip between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the highest rate of growth in the state amongst cities.
Burris noted that there were around 100 accidents a year at the turnoff to Clark's Rest housing development from Route 5 over the past decade. Tran said that intersection doesn't have enough volume to qualify for a traffic signal, although the road has been widened to add a turn lane.
"We look at volume. Volume leads to delay, delay leads to crashes," she said.
However, Tran said the state is moving forward on a feasibility study to add a traffic light on Hollywood Road (Route 246) and Leonard's Grant Parkway near the new county library.
In addition, sidewalks along the east side of the road leading north to Town Run Drive may be added at the end of that traffic light project.
Suicide prevention and other safety measures discussed
Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) asked about the possibility of suicide prevention measures on the Johnson Bridge.
Ports said a study was provided to the General Assembly this year, but the county officials said they hadn't seen it.
"It explains why we may not be able to do many of the things many people hope we can do," Ports said, noting that the infrastructure of the bridge is a factor. He added that the main issue is mental health issues.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R), speaking by phone, said he was very disappointed the state didn't give the county the study, even though they asked for it. Ports said he would send it.
"Transportation plays a very large role in suicide prevention," O'Connor said, citing examples in Ohio, New York, Boston and California where preventive measures were put in place on structures. O'Connor specifically noted the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco and the Verrazano-Navarro Bridge between Staten Island and Brooklyn.
Hewitt also asked about bus stops, noting the recent death of the son of a former Leonardtown mayor on Route 5 in Leonardtown after he was struck by a vehicle after getting off a bus during a rainstorm.
"It was probably poor judgment by multiple people," Hewitt said, but he wondered about "protocols on how to dislodge people at bus stops."
"That's up to you," Ports said, noting it's locally operated. "It's up to the county whether they allow flag stops or not."
Earlier in the meeting, Ports noted that the state would issue a permit for bus stop signs to be installed.
Other issues highlighted
Melissa Williams, director of planning and program development at the Maryland Transportation Authority, noted that drivers have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30 to pay video tolls without penalty. A waiver was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. If people don't pay by Nov. 30, the full amount for unpaid tolls and civil penalties will come due on Dec. 1.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge should be done by the end of the year, Ports said, adding that he would not get ahead of a more specific announcement by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
Ports noted that the draft 2023-2028 capital improvement plan for the state is a $2.2 billion increase over last year's budget.