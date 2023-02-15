John Otha Dickens

Dickens

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office photo

A St. Mary’s County man was arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Feb. 13 in Lexington Park.

Maryland State Police charged John Otha Dickens Jr., 33, of Great Mills with attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault. Dickens is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, according to a release from the police agency.


