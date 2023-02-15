A St. Mary’s County man was arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Feb. 13 in Lexington Park.
Maryland State Police charged John Otha Dickens Jr., 33, of Great Mills with attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault. Dickens is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, according to a release from the police agency.
The female victim is not being identified at this time, according to the state police. She is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
The preliminary investigation indicated Dickens was at the victim’s residence in the Fleets Way area of Lexington Park shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
After receiving a 911 call reporting an altercation at the residence, police responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, troopers and EMS personnel located the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds to her neck. EMS responders rendered aid on the scene and transported her by helicopter to an area hospital.
Dickens has an outstanding arrest warrant for similar violent offenses in the area and was identified as the suspect in area surveillance footage. Police subsequently began an intense search of the area. Search efforts were conducted throughout the night and into Tuesday.
Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division troopers located Dickens shortly before 4 p.m. on Feb. 14. He was arrested without incident at a residence on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park.
Assistance was provided by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Dickens was previously charged with fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, all misdemeanors, stemming from a Dec. 10, 2021, incident.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed events related to this incident to contact the state police's Leonardtown barrack at 301-475-8955 or msp.leonardtown@maryland.gov.