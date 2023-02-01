Dennis Andrew Gibson

Gibson

 Maryland State Police photo

Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations, according to a release from the police agency. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.


JESSE YEATMAN